They may look like ordinary sockets, but plugging a heat pump or electric vehicle charger into one of these smart devices will reap huge benefits for the environment and savings for households.

In Valladolid, Santiago Campos tests a new technology that promises to change the way he and many other people consume energy in their homes. Campos installed a series of smart devices in his home late last year and now it’s time to reap the rewards in the form of energy efficiency and cuts in heating bills.

“I do this for the environment and also to save at home, specifically by using my heat pump more efficiently,” says Campos, 55, who works at a local electricity cooperative called Energetic Coop. “I also want to contribute to the development of a new service that, in my opinion, could be very positive for our partners and for the environment.”

Welcome to redream, an EU-funded project, which aims to encourage the use of cheaper renewable energy sources. Through the implementation of a data-based technological system with which it is possible to optimize when and how energy is consumed, this initiative contributes its grain of sand to the EU’s efforts to abandon fossil fuels such as coal and natural gas.

In recent months, skyrocketing energy costs have hit the headlines, underscoring the importance of Europe’s goal of sourcing greener energy. Even before Russia invaded Ukraine more than a year ago, the EU was preparing ambitious targets for renewables by 2030 as part of its measures to combat climate change.

According to the new EU draft legislation, by the end of this decade, renewables will account for at least 40% of the energy consumed on average in the EU, which is an increase compared to the previous target of reaching 32% in 2030. But this goal is not without its challenges, especially if we take into account the intermittent nature of renewable energies such as solar and wind.

Peaks in energy demand rarely coincide with peaks in renewable production. If we turn on a heat pump at home at night, it is very likely that the electricity consumed comes from fossil fuels.

cheap and easy

“The options available to consumers today to change the way they use energy are very limited,” explains Álvaro Sánchez Miralles, energy expert and Redream coordinator. This three-year initiative will conclude this September.

The cornerstone of the project is an “energy ecosystem” that makes it possible to reduce demand peaks by distributing energy use more evenly throughout the day. This system can control devices remotely and take advantage of the conditions in which renewables are available.

Thus, on a sunny day when there is abundant solar energy, the system seizes the opportunity to use cleaner and cheaper energy to charge electric vehicles, for example.

According to Miralles, an associate professor at the Institute for Technological Research (IIT) of the Universidad Pontificia de Comillas in Madrid, all of this makes it possible to make greater use of renewable energies and in a more practical way for homes.

A mobile app interface provides users with detailed usage information and an “energy wizard” advises them by proposing various options. There are two modes: one automatically activates devices when renewables are abundant and cheapest, and another sends an alert when these times occur so consumers decide whether or not to activate devices.

From Valladolid, Campos says that he has let this technology make all the decisions regarding his heat pump and he is delighted with the performance of the system as a whole. “I have set my heat pump to automatic control mode,” he pointed out. “It has been very easy to use and noticeable effects are already visible.”

Campos explains that it is too soon to calculate the savings precisely. Although only a few users in Spain, Croatia and the UK have put it to the test to date, when it is adopted on a larger scale in the coming years this technology could make a very significant contribution to the promotion of renewables. “Our real ambition is to have millions of users to make these changes happen en masse,” Miralles said.

role reversal

Through local partners, Redream also helps consumers to become producers themselves; what has been called prosumers. There are several possibilities: from building a wind turbine in a neighborhood to installing solar panels on the roof of a house. The team also sees in this an opportunity to promote renewables and reduce energy costs.

Campos is studying how it can help you make more direct use of the solar energy you generate on your roof to power your own home. Thanks to this technology it is possible to combine local energy generation and domestic consumption. Others stress the benefits of increasing the local production of renewables.

Kostas Galanakis is the project coordinatorSmart-BEEJSmade up of a consortium of eight universities and research centers from all over Europe that promote the development of “positive energy districts” (PEDs).

The project adds to the EU’s plans to establish 100 of these districts by 2025. This initiative began in 2019 and will end in April of this year. PEDs are neighborhood communities that generate their own renewable energy and produce more than they consume.

virtuous circles

This energy can be turned over and sold to the grid and the profits can be reinvested, thus creating a virtuous cycle in which the income generated by renewables is used to accelerate the local ecological transition and help the most humble households to pay their energy bill. There are already success stories, but mostly on a small scale. Smart-BEEjS builds on these experiences to find out what works and what is needed for more PEDs to emerge.

Galanakis refers to cases such as that ofaardehuizenin the Netherlands, or that of the Danish island of Samsø, where users obtain significant economic and environmental benefits by producing their own energy. Aardehuizen has only 23 houses. Each one is supplied with passive solar heat (large windows on the south façade), solar collectors, wood stoves and heat pumps. The community is connected to the electricity grid, but is practically self-sufficient thanks to the solar panels.

In 1997, Samsø was awarded a public contract that allowed them to become self-sufficient using only renewable energy. More than a quarter of a century later, the island generates all of its power and heating using onshore and offshore wind turbines and solar panels.

Political support and funding are essential for new DCS to emerge elsewhere; the Smart-BEEjS team’s findings will inform future policy decisions, says Galanakis, associate professor of innovation systems and entrepreneurship at Nottingham Trent University in the UK.

In the longer term, he predicts enormous interest and potential in the construction of energy systems with a bottom-up approach according to which the most vulnerable segments of society are the beneficiaries. In the words of Galanakis: “We have emphasized the decentralization of the energy system to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and make it more socially just, so that we do not leave the most vulnerable people behind.”

The research you refer to this article has been funded through the Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions (MSCA). Article originally published in Horizonthe European Union Magazine for Research and Innovation.

