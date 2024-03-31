Local elections in Turkey | The opposition declared itself the winner in Ankara and Istanbul

The president's AKP party tried to win back the seats it lost to the opposition in the 2019 local elections.

Turkey in the local elections, the opposition party CHP is maintaining its support in the capital Ankara and the country's largest city Istanbul, reports the news agency Reuters, among others.

Incumbent mayor of Ankara Mansur Yavaş (CHP) and Mayor of Istanbul, Leader of the Opposition Ekrem İmamoğlu (CHP) have already declared themselves the winners.

Yavaş declared himself the winner when less than half of the votes had been counted. British Broadcasting Corporation the BBC according to CHP supporters blocked the streets of Ankara in a festive frenzy.

In Istanbul, too, İmamoğlu's victory is clear, and according to the media, supporters have filled the streets there too, waving Turkish flags.

The CHP is also winning in İzmir and Bursa, Turkey's third and fourth largest cities, among others.

Winning Istanbul was the AKP's main goal, and Erdoğan himself led the campaign in the city, where he served as mayor from 1994 to 1998.

Erdoğan said in early March that these local elections would be the last he would go through. However, he believed that the AKP will remain in power even after he is no longer president.

Erdoğan has led Turkey for more than two decades, first as prime minister and since 2014 as president. He was elected president for a new five-year term last year.