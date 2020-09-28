D.he word “historical” is being used by Mona Neubaur and Felix Banaszak, the two chairmen of the North Rhine-Westphalian Greens, these days. In fact, it has been clear since Sunday: The Greens are the big winners of the local elections in North Rhine-Westphalia, they are now at eye level with the CDU and SPD in many places and are successfully involved in the struggle for leadership positions or decide who wins. While the Greens had improved their council results by eight points to 20 percent on September 13th, they succeeded in winning the post of mayor for the first time on runoff Sunday.

While in other federal states there have been green heads of administration at the top of large cities for many years, the Greens, of all places, have only had two mayors in smaller municipalities in their largest regional association. On Sunday three green mayoral candidates won: The Bundestag member Katja Dörner prevailed in Bonn, the economist Uwe Schneidewind in Wuppertal and – with a triumphant 67 percent – the qualified pedagogue Sibylle Keupen in Aachen, the hometown of Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) .

“There are no red-greens or black-greens”

The local elections made it clear that the Greens “are not the appendage of another party,” said Banaszak on Monday in Düsseldorf. “There are no Red-Greens or Black-Greens, but there are Greens who stand up to implement green policies.” That is not entirely correct. In Wuppertal, for example, Uwe Schneidewind was the joint candidate of the Greens and the CDU from the start, and in Bonn Katja Dörner was able to prevail against incumbent Ashok-Alexander Sridharan (CDU) on Sunday because the SPD had spoken out in favor of her in the runoff election.

In Dortmund, on the other hand, there was a green-black alliance. A few days before the runoff election in the “Chamber of the Heart of Social Democracy”, the local Greens – supported by the state party – spoke out in favor of the CDU candidate Andreas Hollstein in order to bring about a historic change in Dortmund. But Hollstein could not prevail on Sunday because not enough supporters of the Greens wanted to warm to him.

The Dortmund defeat is a big blemish in the balance sheet of the Greens, who self-confidently value their performance as a “signal from North Rhine-Westphalia”. It is now clear that one is playing along with “assuming a substantive leadership role in this country”, formulates Banaszak. His co-chair, Neubaur, says: “We have arrived at the local relevance with the people.” The successes have been “spread across the whole country”. In fact, the Greens are no longer anchored only in the large (university) cities.

“Black chambers of the heart” lost

If Sebastian Hartmann, the chairman of the North Rhine-Westphalian SPD, reinterpreted the result of round one of the local elections on September 13 to turn the trend for his party, he is emphatically thoughtful on Monday. Both popular parties, the SPD and the CDU, achieved their worst result in the country’s history in mid-September. After the run-off elections, there was “a mixed picture for his party, there is light and shadow,” says Hartmann.

The SPD achieved its psychologically most important goal: Thomas Westphal was able to prevail in the mayor’s runoff election in Dortmund with around 52 percent against CDU man Hollstein and thus defend the “heart chamber of social democracy”. The SPD can look forward to further victories: Gelsenkirchen was retained and Hamm was won. In Hamm, the SPD member of the state parliament, Marc Herter, prevailed against Thomas Hunsteger-Petermann (CDU), who has been in office since 1999.

However, the Social Democrats have lost the mayoral elections in Oberhausen and Mülheim an der Ruhr and on top of that also the district council election in Recklinghausen, the most populous district in Germany, which was previously an SPD stronghold. The Social Democrats also suffered painful defeats in Wuppertal and Düsseldorf. “We want to learn from mistakes and listen to the election winners,” says Hartmann. The SPD country chief then teased that perhaps the CDU’s black-green alliance considerations did more harm than they did. After all, she lost her “black chambers of the heart” Aachen and Bonn to the Greens.

The CDU state chairman, Armin Laschet, preferred to concentrate on his party’s successes on the evening of the runoff election, as in Düsseldorf. There, the previous Cologne City Director Stephan Keller won against the Social Democratic incumbent Thomas Geisel, which means that the CDU is now again the Lord Mayor of the state capital of a large state for the first time. The people of Düsseldorf and Keller saved the “honor of the CDU”, said Laschet on Sunday evening.

“We can also win in the big cities,” said the CDU chief with a view to Oberhausen, Mülheim and Münster – where Markus Lewe, who had been in power since 2009, was able to prevail, although the Greens and the SPD had forged an alliance against him. From the perspective of the CDU, it is no less important that it is still successful in more rural regions.