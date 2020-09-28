The runoff elections in North Rhine-Westphalia are again causing a historic sensation among the Greens. For the first time, they are appointing women mayors in the most populous federal state and establishing themselves as one of the three strongest political parties alongside the CDU and SPD.

D.he posts of lord mayors, district administrators and mayors are considered prestigious trophies in the political business. The heads of urban cities, districts and also smaller municipalities are outstanding representatives for their parties. That is why the runoff elections on Sunday in North Rhine-Westphalia were of particular importance. In this election, the image and charisma of the candidates are decisive, but the public recommendation by political parties can also have a significant effect on the outcome of the election.

Two weeks ago, the local elections in the most populous federal state made the current balance of power clear: The CDU was ahead with 34.3 percent, but had to accept the worst result in a local election. This ambiguous victory was outshone by the widespread gains of the Greens, which came to 20 percent.

The SPD was able to assert itself as the second strongest force with 24.3 percent, but suffered heavy losses again and recorded the most miserable result in the cities and communities.

The outcome of the election was perceived as an important sentiment meter for the federal parties preparing for the 2021 federal election. NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet, at the same time chairman of the CDU state association with the largest number of members, had hoped for additional tailwind for his national political ambitions for the CDU party chairmanship and the Union’s candidacy for chancellor.

Painful losses for the CDU

The dismal overall victory of the CDU began to sparkle a little due to the runoff elections. In the strategically important state capital Düsseldorf, the CDU challenger Stephan Keller prevailed against incumbent Thomas Geisel (CDU) on Sunday. The Christian Democratic Mayor Thomas Lewe in Münster and Daniel Schranz in Oberhausen were re-elected, as was the incumbent Henriette Reker (independent), supported by the CDU and the Greens. With its applicants, the CDU also won important administrative posts in the Recklinghausen, Minden-Lübbecke, Kleve, Wesel and Märkischer districts. “The CDU can also do big cities,” Laschet had previously stated. You can do even better provincial and rural areas. In the runoff elections, however, there were also painful losses for the CDU: For example, the former capital Bonn and Laschet’s home town Aachen were lost.

Greens at eye level with the CDU and SPD

The historic success of the Greens also determines these runoff elections: For the first time, Green candidates in North Rhine-Westphalia were given the post of mayor, such as Sibylle Keupen in Aachen, Katja Dörner in Bonn and Uwe Schneidewind, additionally supported by the CDU, in Wuppertal. So far, the Greens have had two mayor offices across the country, and more are now being added, for example in Emsdetten, Monschau and Rösrath. These smaller municipalities reveal that the Greens are no longer anchored in the big university towns, but are also expanding their influence in more rural areas. Since these local elections at the latest, the Greens have been one of the three strongest political forces in North Rhine-Westphalia and are on par with the old popular parties CDU and SPD and compete for leadership positions. In several cities, the Greens, with the support of their supporters, largely determined which candidates would prevail.

This strategy did not work in Dortmund. In the runoff election, SPD applicant Thomas Westphal prevailed, although the Greens had publicly called for the election of CDU competitor Andreas Hollstein. The leadership of the Ruhr area city remains in the hands of the comrades even after more than 70 years, and the legend of the “heart chamber” of social democracy “lives on with some difficulty. The CDU and the Greens could not create a mood of change here.

The SPD can still win

The runoff elections also show the crisis-ridden SPD that it can still win selectively, not only in Dortmund, but also in Gelsenkirchen, Mönchengladbach, in the Unna district. The city of Hamm on the edge of the Ruhr area stands out in particular. There surprisingly, SPD challenger Marc Herter prevailed against the favored mayor Thomas Hunsteger-Petermann (CDU), who has been in office for 21 years. The local elections and the runoff elections confirm big trends like the new strength of the Greens. But they also show that, despite surveys and precise analyzes, elections harbor a certain unpredictability.

The CDU and SPD have to keep hearing that they cannot get enough women interested in politics. This fundamental deficit remains, but after the run-off elections it can be said that the management levels in North Rhine-Westphalia’s local politics are becoming more feminine, across all parties. Examples of this are the mayors of Cologne, Bonn, Aachen, Gelsenkirchen, the district administrators of the Minden-Lübbecke and Kleve districts, and the mayors of Rösrath and Monschau.