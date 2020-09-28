The Social Democrats in the Ruhr area were spared the great disaster. The CDU and the Greens benefit from the crisis in the SPD.

The SPD was spared the very big symbolic disaster. As since 1946, Dortmund will continue to be ruled by a Social Democrat, even if the lead was only extremely narrow. The loss of Dortmund would have been the headline for the erosion of the SPD in the Ruhr area. That is no longer in social democratic hands. The reasons for the decline are many and varied locally. But a pattern can be discerned: The SPD is only succeeding with difficulty in renewing itself in its former strongholds, where the once tight, often matted social network of party, trade unions, AWO and city administrations has frayed.

Essen, Mülheim and Oberhausen are ruled by CDU Lord Mayors. Mülheim in particular is bitter for the SPD. There she sent Monika Griefahn into the race, an ex-Greenpeace woman who has ecological expertise. Although the Greens in Mülheim, unlike in Dortmund, do not officially support the CDU candidate, it was not enough. An attempt to reform oneself from above, to appear more feminine and greener, has failed.

The SPD crisis has reached the municipalities. This is pretty disturbing news for the Mayors’ Party. Because until now it was valid: No matter how disappointing elections in the state or the federal government were for the SPD – the bastions held in small, medium-sized and large cities. The SPD is irreplaceable as an actor at the grassroots level, which provides thousands of town councilors and district council members, as a force that carries out the gray everyday business of democracy. That is still true even after the modest result of the local elections in North Rhine-Westphalia. But even this foundation is cracked. The SPD successes in Gelsenkirchen, Hamm and Leverkusen do not hide this.

The other side of the slow decline of social democracy is the success of the Greens and the CDU, who have long been working together as a matter of course, not only in Cologne. The Greens won the job of mayor for the first time in Bonn, Aachen and Wuppertal. This clearly shows that the eco-liberals, who experienced a disaster in the state elections three years ago, are becoming competitors of the SPD and CDU in the cities.

One should not overestimate the national importance of local elections. And yet one message catches the eye: the Union and the Greens win – and the representatives of the old and new bourgeoisie harmonize smoothly in many places. For a long time, the Greens were considered to be left in North Rhine-Westphalia – that is no longer an obstacle for black-green cooperation. Meanwhile, the SPD is helplessly managing its descent. It doesn’t take any particular acumen to see a hint of what can happen in the 2021 federal election.