Aachen, Bonn and Wuppertal get green mayors. SPD narrowly defends the stronghold of Dortmund, CDU wins in Düsseldorf.

DÜSSELDORF / BERLIN dpa / taz | In the mayor’s runoff elections in North Rhine-Westphalia, the Greens prevailed in three cities. In Aachen, the hometown of Prime Minister and CDU would-be chairman Armin Laschet, the Green candidate Sibylle Keupen left with almost 70 percent their CDU competitor Harald Baal clearly behind them. The Green candidate Katja Dörner sat down in Bonn with a good 56 percent against incumbent Ashok-Alexander Sridharan (CDU).

The Green candidate also won in Wuppertal. Uwe Schneidewind, long-time head of the renowned Wuppertal Institute for Climate, Energy and Environment, was after an exciting Head-to-head race with 53.5 percent of the votes in front of incumbent Andreas Mucke (SPD), who only rose to 46.5 percent. came.

The student city of Münster, in which the Greens had also calculated their chances, is still ruled by a CDU politician: Markus Lewe (CDU) won the runoff election with 52.6 percent of the votes against the Green candidate Peter Todeskino.

The SPD and CDU have each achieved success in the two most competitive cities. While the SPD was defending its heart chamber in Dortmund, the CDU took back the town hall in Düsseldorf and is now for the first time again providing the mayor of the capital of a large German state. The CDU candidates also won in Oberhausen and Münster.

In the only North Rhine-Westphalian metropolis Cologne, the non-party Henriette Reker remains in office. After counting almost all electoral districts, it was on Sunday according to the city With over 60 percent of the votes, they were unable to catch up with their SPD challenger Andreas Kossiski. Reker was supported by the Greens and the CDU in the election campaign.

CDU missed victory with the support of the Greens

In Dortmund, the SPD candidate Thomas Westphal won with 52 percent of the vote. The duel in the largest city in the Ruhr area was followed with excitement: The CDU man Andreas Hollstein was around ten percentage points behind Westphal in the first ballot. But the Greens clearly strengthened in Dortmund – in the first ballot still with their own candidate – had given an election recommendation for Hollstein for this Sunday and justified it with their wish for a change of policy in the town hall. Since 1946, the SPD has permanently appointed the mayor of the “heart chamber of social democracy”.

In Düsseldorf, the CDU politician Stephan Keller won the runoff election against incumbent Thomas Geisel from the SPD. The 50-year-old city director of Cologne was after counting 438 of the 454 voting districts on Sunday evening, almost 55.4 percent. Hostage came to 44.6 percent. He admitted defeat and congratulated his challenger. Six years after the takeover by the SPD, the mayor’s office in the North Rhine-Westphalian state capital is back in CDU hands.

The CDU recorded further successes in the Ruhr area town of Oberhausen and in bourgeois Münster: Oberhausen’s Lord Mayor Daniel Schranz received 62.1 percent of the vote, his challenger Thorsten Berg (SPD) only 37.9 percent. Oberhausen was a stronghold of the SPD for decades.