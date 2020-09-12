The 2020 native elections in Frechen in North Rhine-Westphalia will probably be canceled at brief discover. A candidate from the get together “The Pirates” died unexpectedly.

The 2020 native elections in Frechen have now been canceled at brief discover.

A tragic incident overshadows the preparations.

A celebration candidate died unexpectedly.

Cheeky – It’s a tragic incident that now prepares for the 2020 native elections Cheeky in NRW overshadowed. As Specific.de stories, is a candidate for the Frechen metropolis council, the Celebration “The Pirates”, immediately died. For that reason, the native election *, which was really deliberate for September thirteenth, is to be canceled and rescheduled for a later date.

Native elections in NRW partially canceled – candidate died unexpectedly

Like Specific.de citing the metropolis Additional stories, the election for constituency 18 * is to be rescheduled, however the precise date isn’t but identified. Accordingly, the selection * for the District council, the District Administrator, for the mayor or the mayor will nonetheless happen on September 13 *.

Native election in NRW: candidate died unexpectedly – get together expresses itself

For the deceased Candidates ought to due to this fact now transfer up a colleague throughout the get together. “As a celebration, we had to decide on a successor. We submitted their paperwork, “the portal quotes the spokesman for the pirate get together, Marius Hövel, for the Rhein-Erft district. Out of consideration for the family members of the deceased Politician will due to this fact chorus from naming the candidate.