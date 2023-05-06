Local elections in England | A crushing defeat for the Conservatives – losing over 1,000 seats

In England, voters punished the Conservative Party. The Labor Party hopes that the increase will guarantee it a victory in the next parliamentary election.

London

Britain’s the conservative party was facing a crushing defeat when the vote counting for the local elections in England was coming to an end early Saturday morning Finnish time.

Within the party, the first results were already being talked about as a “horrible night” on Friday evening.

Conservatives in government were punished by voters. The Labor Party, the Liberal Democrats and others won.

When the voting results in 228 of the 230 regions had been counted, the Conservatives had lost 1,060 seats, according to the BBC.

The Labor Party, which is emerging as the largest local party, had already secured more than 532 additional seats in the calculation, and the Liberal Democrats more than 409 additional seats.

The local election defeat is becoming the worst for the Conservatives since the mid-1990s.

The progress of the vote count and the distribution of seats can be followed, for example, by the British Broadcasting Corporation From the BBC website.

Local level elections were held on Thursday in a total of 230 regions of England. Katko had about 8,000 seats. No elections were held elsewhere in Britain.

“We are heading for a Labor victory in the next general election,” Labor leader Keir Starmer commented on the preliminary election results on Friday morning.

If the British Labor Party wins the next general election, Keir Starmer (center) will become the new prime minister.

Labor was victorious, among other things, in areas that had previously gone to the conservatives’ bandwagon with the former prime minister Boris Johnson and inspired by Brexit.

The conservative prime minister who took office last fall Rishi Sunak instead tried to play down the preliminary results.

Opinion polls have long predicted the rise of the Labor Party and the collapse of the Conservative Party. Thursday’s election was Sunak’s first feedback from voters.

However, the result of the local elections cannot be considered a direct prediction of what will happen in the next parliamentary elections, according to a political researcher at the London School of Economics Tony Travers for foreign correspondents during local elections.

The party in charge of the government usually always experiences losses in local elections. It is also typical that small parties are more successful at the local level than in national politics.

The party on Friday morning also included a small Liberal Democrat party.

“This spells the end of Rishi Sunak and his horrible government,” Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey told television cameras Friday morning.

Britain’s the next parliamentary elections must be held no later than January 2025. However, it is possible that Sunak will announce the election date as early as spring or autumn 2024.

The prime minister is likely to want to postpone the election until the economy shows signs of improvement. British voters are especially worried about inflation and the state of the public health care system (NHS).

The Conservative government is now very unpopular, according to several polls tell. Sunak himself has been more popular than attracted.

Thursday in the elections, voters had to present an ID card for the first time. The reform drew a lot of criticism, even though the range of certificates valid at polling stations is wide, from a real passport to a bus pass for the elderly.

According to critics, the list of acceptable certificates favored older people at the expense of young voters.

