After the 2020 native elections in Dortmund there shall be a brand new mayor: the mayor is leaving workplace – and additional posts shall be elected.

The native elections in North Rhine-Westphalia will happen on September 13, 2020.

The election end in Dortmund will certainly deliver a brand new mayor.

Metropolis council and district representatives will even be elected within the 2020 native elections in Dortmund.

Dortmund – The native election in Dortmund will certainly be a turning level for that Native politics imply. The incumbent leaves after eleven years Lord Mayor out of workplace with out standing for election once more. Quite a lot of candidates need to apply for the put up of OB.

Native election 2020 in Dortmund for the mayor, metropolis council and district representatives

Within the 2020 native elections, these eligible to vote will vote for Dortmund with three poll papers City politics from. Along with the OB selection, there’s a new one Metropolis council and concerning the totally different District places of work determined. The Dortmund Metropolis Council is accountable for the whole metropolis, whereas the twelve district councils are positioned on the smallest city stage. They’re for one every Borough accountable. In Dortmund, nevertheless, there’s additionally a fourth election, which solely takes place within the Ruhr space, which can be voted on by the events within the Ruhr Parliament. Right here additionally, you will discover the outcomes of the mayoral elections and the election of the Ruhr Parliament for all municipalities and cities in North Rhine-Westphalia.

Though the voters fill out a number of poll papers for the native elections in Dortmund, one factor at all times stays the identical: Everybody can precisely one cross per word submit. A further cross makes the voting slip invalid.

Election dates for the native elections in Dortmund

The date of the native elections in North Rhine-Westphalia is 13.september. On today all elections happen in Dortmund, together with the primary poll for the mayor election. The specialty of the mayor of the town is that the election may be continued on one other day if essential. If no candidate can crack the 50 % mark, there shall be a runoff election on September 27, 2020 between the 2 candidates who beforehand obtained probably the most votes. The method of the 2020 native elections in North Rhine-Westphalia ought to stay unchanged regardless of the corona virus.

Candidates for the mayor election in Dortmund

Dortmund was one of many first cities from which there was a consultant survey on native elections in NRW in 2020. Accordingly, it was uncertain whether or not one of many OB candidates may come into workplace after the primary poll. It might due to this fact be most certainly that the OB election in Dortmund will determine between the SPD and CDU candidates within the runoff election. In Dortmund there are numerous candidates on the poll. After analyzing all of the nominations, there are twelve candidates who will compete within the OB election in Dortmund.

Thomas Westphal (SPD)

Dr. Andreas Hollstein (CDU)

Daniela Schneckenburger (Greens)

Utz Kowalewski (The Left)

Michael Kauch (FDP)

Christian Gebel (pirates)

Bernd Schreyner (The Proper)

Detlef Münch (FBI)

Judith Storb (The Occasion)

Dave Varghese (DKP)

Carl Hendrik Draub (For Dortmund)

Günther Ziethoff (grassroots democracy now)

Two candidates on the middle of the native elections in Dortmund

Thomas Westphal (SPD) needs to succeed his get together good friend Ullrich Sierau as Lord Mayor. He has been the top of financial improvement in Dortmund since 2013. In his political profession, Thomas Westphal was federal chairman of the Jusos from 1993 to 1995.

needs to succeed his get together good friend Ullrich Sierau as Lord Mayor. He has been the top of financial improvement in Dortmund since 2013. In his political profession, Thomas Westphal was federal chairman of the Jusos from 1993 to 1995. Andreas Hollstein (CDU) has been mayor of Altena since 1999, however needs to rule in Dortmund from 2020. The CDU politician turned identified nationwide for a tragic event. In 2017 he was the sufferer of a knife assault. The attacker had political motives. He rejected Andreas Hollstein’s liberal refugee coverage.

Events and lists for the native elections in Dortmund 2020

As with the OB election, the election proposals for the town council lists first needed to be checked by the election officer. 16 events and electoral associations be a part of their Lists on. When a Political get together already sits on the town council or a district council, she was allowed to run once more on this committee. The identical applies if the get together is represented within the NRW state parliament or has NRW members within the Bundestag. All different events and electoral associations needed to Accumulate signatures and thus show that they’ll mobilize potential voters. The next events are eligible for the municipal elections for the Dortmund Metropolis Council:

SPD

CDU

Inexperienced

The left

AfD

FDP

Pirates

The correct

Residents Listing – Free Voters for Dortmund eV

Free Residents Initiative (FBI Dortmund)

The get together

Alliance for Variety and Tolerance (BVT)

Occasion Digital Ecological Social (DOS)

Grassroots democracy now

Animal welfare get together

We for resistance within the Dortmund area (WiR)

Rush: Lord Mayor Ullrich Sierau will now not run for workplace within the 2020 native elections

Mayor and Metropolis Council: Who has ruled the town of Dortmund to this point?

Ullrich Sierau (SPD) has been Lord Mayor since 2009. The final one If both in Dortmund in 2014 he obtained 43.7 % of the votes within the first poll. Within the runoff election, he secured one other time period of workplace with 51.6 %. The SPD is the strongest parliamentary group within the Dortmund Metropolis Council. The SPD reached 38.2 % of the vote that CDU 27.2 % and the Greens 15.4 %. Landed effectively behind The left at 6.8 %. All different events and electoral associations obtained effectively beneath 5 % of the vote.

Town council after the final native election in Dortmund

Political get together Seats SPD 36 CDU twenty sixth Inexperienced fifteenth The left sixth AfD 3 FDP 2 Pirates 2 NPD 1 Citizen Listing 1 FBI 1 The correct 1

Helpful info on the 2020 native elections in Dortmund

