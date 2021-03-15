Click through our interactive election map to the local elections in Hesse: We offer you the latest election results and data analyzes from all Hessian municipalities and districts.

All of Hesse voted : It will take days until all the results from the 420 cities and municipalities and 21 districts are available.

: It will take days until all the results from the 420 cities and municipalities and 21 districts are available. Interactive results : Click through our new Hessen election card in this article.

: Click through our new Hessen election card in this article. Three data analyzes to choose from: Surprising Numbers and graphics* of the election evening. Also. Strongholds of the parties. And: why so much in 2021 cumulated and variegated has been.

Update March 15, 5:26 p.m.: The country result is available late Monday afternoon

The state-wide result of the Hessian local elections was published. The CDU comes off the strongest. With 28 percent of the vote, the Union was able to convince almost as many eligible voters as it did four years ago. The SPD, on the other hand, recorded a loss of five percentage points. The Greens recorded the largest gain compared to the local elections in 2016. The state result is calculated and published by the state statistical office. It is based on the trend results of the district council elections and the elections of the city councils in the independent cities.

The Hessian electoral workers are still busy counting the votes. Most of the trend results and the national result are available, but the preliminary official final results are still missing. As soon as this is available, you will find the data on our interactive map.

Update March 15th, 3.20 a.m.: Country result and others only from Monday As an exception, a Hessian state result and many other results can only be expected in these local elections in the course of Monday. This is a considerable deviation from previous elections, when the national result was always available late in the evening. The background is that, among others, Frankfurt am Main and the Marburg-Biedenkopf district could no longer fully count the list crosses. In general, it was due, among other things, to the many postal votes and the corona pandemic, which has slowed down the processes so fundamentally. Preliminary final results from all districts and municipalities should also follow in the coming days.

Wiesbaden – On Sunday the residents were able to decide on politics at the municipal level on Sunday – but many results were still missing in the early morning. Mayors, district administrators as well as local councils and district councils were elected. From Bad Karlshafen in the north to Neckarsteinach in the south, those eligible to vote went to the ballot box. And in the background we are again putting a lot of effort into data journalism * to help you on the evening of the election and the following days with the current trend and final results of the local elections in Hesse in 2021* to inform.

Use our interactive voting card. This contains the latest election results – i.e. all four elections, all cities and municipalities, all districts and including all trend results. Option 1 to use the Hessen map: Simply click and zoom through. If you click on a municipality or a district, a window appears with all the prepared election results. Option 2: Use the search function to find your municipality or district – or select it from the list. By the way, it can take much longer this year until all the final results are announced – due to Corona, among other things. .

In order to always be able to offer you the most up-to-date results of the local elections on the map, we use a range of raw data. We also take into account the so-called trend results, which are primarily counted and published. These are all votes that voters have given a list – and not a single candidate. More about our data methodology at the end of this article.

When can I expect the first and when the last election results? In the past, the first election results were often available as early as 6.15 p.m. First of all, the mayor elections * are always counted, which is why they should appear first on the map. The reliable official election results from Hesse then follow step by step for each municipality and district and should be available during the course of the election evening. We expect the final results much later in each case, the counting may well go into the next few days. In general, due to the corona pandemic and a high volume of postal votes, there may be delays at the authorities.

Is the displayed trend result meaningful at all? The trend result is an official and collected intermediate result of the count. Trend results already take into account all votes that went directly to a list. Only votes that were allocated to individual candidates are usually only counted later in the evening because of the high effort involved. Experience has shown that trend results only rarely deviate significantly from the later, preliminary official final result. We want to consider further interim results, such as complete quick reports or individual names at the level of individual electoral districts, in future elections.

How quickly do the election results update on the map? We are constantly collecting new election results from all data sources. Usually you will find new results from Local elections* in Hesse again very quickly. If you have already opened the article for a long time, it can be helpful to briefly update it – then the very latest election results flow directly into the interactive map.

Questions and answers about the local elections in Hesse in 2021: Interactive voting card

How are municipalities and districts colored on the map? Unlike in the past, we do not base the coloring of the cards on the personal elections like mayors: inside, as these are only elected in Hesse on March 14th in a smaller number. As soon as there is an official trend result, we color the respective area and the diagrams according to the strongest party. This applies to all parties that received at least one percent of the votes in the previous state elections – we have colored all others in a uniform gray for better clarity. In the municipality view of the map, we generally take into account the municipal councils *, in the district view the district assemblies *.

What do I do if the map or the data are not fully or optimally usable? The interactive voting card in this article is used for the first time in the results of the local elections in Hesse. Even if we tested and prepared them with a lot of effort – at one point or another there could be a problem. In this case, we ask for your forbearance – and we are generally very happy to receive suggestions and feedback. And if the map needs a little bit to load: there is a lot of complex data behind election results at the community level. Nevertheless, we attached great importance to speed during development, so that the amount of data transferred remains as low as possible. Should there be individual delays in phases of high demand, we ask for a little patience.

What can I do if my device, browser or operating system does not display the dialing card optimally? We have tested the interactive voting card on more than 200 devices and optimized it for this. Nevertheless, on individual device combinations, the display of the voting card may not be optimal or not at all. If you are using an Internet Explorer version 11 or lower or an Apple device with iOS9 or older (year 2012 or earlier), we are currently unable to offer you the voting card due to the extremely high technical complexity. In this case, please install an up-to-date and secure browser such as Mozilla Firefox or Google Chrome (instructions can be found on the Internet at chip). It is also possible that individual ad blockers do not recognize the voting card as a journalistic offer in some cases. In this case, however, we offer you a wide range of articles on our portals so that you can find out about the local elections in Hesse in other ways.

Questions and answers: If you have any suggestions or concerns about the election data project

What do I do if I have a suggestion or a question? If you have any concerns about the interactive voting card, please send us an email at any time. We read each one and look forward to being able to respond even better to your needs in future developments. A short email to [email protected] is sufficient. The interactive voting data team: Luisa Billmayer, Nicolas Bruckmann, Christina Büscher, Elvir Büyükbayrak, Monika Gemmer, Florian Gutwald, Selin Hubert, Maximilian Litzka, Michael Peter, Philipp David Pries. * Merkur.de, FR.de and HNA.de are an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

Transparency: Our data, sources and methods All election results and data on the interactive map come from official sources. We integrate these technically, standardize them and prepare them for you in the most accessible form possible. All personal elections, i.e. elections for mayors and district administrators, are taken into account directly by the respective municipalities and districts. In some cases, we record their official websites directly (such as pages via Votemanager) and integrate the information presented there. For all trend results, we integrate the data from Statistics.Hessen, which provides many numbers in a structured file format (CSV). In turn, we record the final results directly from municipalities, cities and districts, which means we can deliver them to you promptly and much faster than via other sources. In individual cases, we also research the results directly on site – for example, if a municipality does not offer digital data delivery.

List of rubric lists: © Nicolas Bruckmann