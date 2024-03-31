Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan suffered his worst political defeat in 20 years in the country's municipal elections this Sunday, March 31, which were seen as a gauge of support for the president, as well as the rise of the opposition. The opposition Ekrem Imamoglu, of the Republican People's Party, once again won the mayor of Istanbul and thus consolidates his figure as a possible presidential rival to Erdogan.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is experiencing his worst defeat in two decades. With 92% of the votes counted in the municipal elections this Sunday, the mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, of the opposition CHP, obtained 50.92% of the support against 40.05% for the candidate of the ruling Justice Party and Development (AKP, right), Mourat Kouroum, Erdogan's former minister.

The country's main opposition force, the Social Democratic Republican People's Party (CHP), also won again in the capital, Ankara.

Meanwhile, the AKP, which has ruled Turkey for more than two decades, fared worse than polls predicted. If the trend is confirmed in all localities, the ruling party, which governed 38 provincial capitals since the municipal capitals of 2019, would only have 23 from now on; while the CHP would go from 22 to 36, including some AKP strongholds, such as Bursa, the country's fourth city.

He Erdogan himself described the results as "a turning point." The president had been widely involved in his party's campaign, so his poor results are interpreted as a drop in his popularity, as well as a demonstration of strength by the opposition.





“We did not obtain the results we expected,” admitted the head of state, which sought to regain control of Istanbul and Ankara, won by the opposition CHP in 2019.

In Ankara, thousands of supporters came to celebrate the re-election of Mansur Yavas of Imamoglu's party, who also defeated the presidential candidate.

There are several factors behind the opposition's victory, but perhaps the situation of the economy is the determining reason, with inflation in the country of almost 70%, as well as the slowdown in economic growth, amid monetary adjustments, which have led voters to punish the AKP.

Apart from the economy and the popularity of Imamoglu, another factor that explains the great decline of the AKP in the country is the vote of dissatisfied Islamist citizens. In that sense, there was growing support for the Islamist New Welfare Party, with an even firmer stance than Erdogan towards Israel for the war it is waging in Gaza.



Ekrem Imamoglu supporters celebrate in Istanbul, Turkey, on March 31, 2024. REUTERS – Umit Bektas

Imamoglu establishes himself as Erdogan's rival

Ekrem Imamoglu is a 52-year-old businessman, originally from the Black Sea city of Trabzon, who began his political life in 2008 and had already been a district mayor before becoming ruler of Istanbul.

His second victory in Ankara is for many analysts the consolidation of a political figure who could face Erdogan in a future presidential race.

“Those who do not listen to the nation's message end up losing,” Imamoglu told thousands of his followers after learning of his victory. “Tonight, 16 million people in Istanbul sent a message to both our rivals and the president,” he added.



Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu removes his tie as he addresses his supporters following the first results in front of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) in Istanbul, Turkey, on April 1, 2024. REUTERS – Umit Bektas

That victory and others of the CHP on the day are a breath of fresh air for the opposition, which had been deeply weakened after the presidential and parliamentary elections of May 2023, in which Erdogan once again dominated the Government and Legislature. although after a close contest.

According to experts cited by the Reuters news agency, the support of the Kurdish population for Imamoglu had weight in these elections in Istanbul. Although the main party that represents this population, the DEM, triumphed in the southeast, with a Kurdish majority, where the political force consolidated 10 provinces.

Controlling Ankara, a victory with a political key

Istanbul is home to 16 million inhabitants and generates a quarter of the GDP of the entire country. In fact, Erdogan himself launched his political career as mayor of the city in 1994.

Turkey's main city also has the largest administrative budget in the country, with 516 billion liras (about $16.05 billion), far above the second city, Ankara, which barely amasses 90 billion liras.

Control of these budgets is a political key for the parties, since from them they can boost their image with the deployment of projects, job creation or investment in infrastructure.



Turkish President and Justice and Development Party leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech during a campaign rally ahead of municipal elections, in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, March 24, 2024. AP – Francisco Seco

During the day it was clear that the years of comfortable hegemony of Erdogan and his AKP have ended and that staying in power will mean a greater effort than they have made until now. A new leader, with the political key to confront them, has made room in Ankara.

