The Central Election Commission of Moldova announced the opening of polling stations and the start of local elections

Polling stations have opened in Moldova for local elections in the country. This was reported by the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the country, the statement cites TASS.

According to the CEC, a total of 1,958 polling stations began operating in the country. The country will elect 898 heads of cities and smaller settlements, as well as 11,058 members of local councils.

It is noted that the Central Election Commission of Moldova did not invite observers from Russia to monitor the voting. Several representatives of the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights were also denied observation.

Former Prime Minister Vladimir Filat characterized the elections that began on November 5 as the most fraudulent and undemocratic election campaign in the history of Moldova.