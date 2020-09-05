There are not many polls for the local elections in NRW. Current figures do not bode well for the SPD and CDU in some cities.

Before the 2020 local elections in NRW, we will summarize the surveys for you.

Shortly before the election there are forecasts from most of the larger cities.

We also show you all the important dates for the NRW municipal elections.

Update from September 4th: Less than a week before Local elections in North Rhine-Westphalia lies a new one survey before the WDR has a “City trend” published – there is good news especially for them Greens. According to the survey, the winners could also be the CDU counting.

In eleven large cities in North Rhine-Westphalia Infratest-Dimap Institute polled voters on behalf of the public broadcaster. The result out loud WDR: The Greens could grow across the board and play a bigger role in the distribution of mayor offices. The SPD is losing in all major cities considered. After all, the CDU is making gains in Essen, Münster and Siegen.

According to the data, the Social Democrats nonetheless still got in on Sunday’s question about the city council elections Duisburg, Dortmund, Wuppertal and Bielefeld ahead – in the latter cities, however, only slightly ahead of the CDU and the Greens. A pretty safe victory for them CDU appears in Siegen, Essen and Düsseldorf possible. In Bonn and Aachen the Greens are on the majority course with 35 and 37 percent respectively. There is a special case in Cologne: Here the Greens, SPD and CDU are almost on par with 23 to 24 percent of voters.

In the largest city in the state, there is another specialty in the OB election: The Independent candidate Henriette Reker is supported by the Greens and the CDU. In fact, according to the survey, Reker is currently clearly ahead with 60 percent. In the capital Düsseldorf, there could be a photo finish between incumbent Thomas Geisel (SPD) and challenger Stephan Keller (CDU). Spicy: Ironically Armin Laschet’s hometown Aachen a green leads the OB race: Sibylle Keupen lead “clearly in front of the competitors of the CDU and SPD”, they say.

For the survey, 1,000 voters in each of the eleven cities were interviewed by telephone between August 11 and 27. Find out here where the most explosive races for mayor’s offices take place in the local elections in North Rhine-Westphalia.

Local election 2020 in NRW: According to the survey, it will be an exciting election day in the Ruhr area

The Local election in NRW takes place on September 13, 2020 instead of. Nevertheless, there are some in advance Survey to be expected, with which the race for the town hall is illuminated. At this point we summarize the latest surveys for different cities for you. There are a total of 30 large cities in North Rhine-Westphalia, of which Cologne is the largest. Other large cities such as Düsseldorf and Essen are also the focus of attention.

First survey on the 2020 local elections in Dortmund

The largest city in the Ruhr area is probably an exciting one Local election before. That shows a representative survey from May 2020, which the institute Forsa on behalf of Ruhr Nachrichten and Radio 91.2 performed. Accordingly, in Dortmund no candidate even comes close to having an absolute majority of voters behind them. Ullrich Sierau resigns as mayor, his party friend Thomas Westphal (SPD) is at the top of the survey with 35 percent. The main challenger Andreas Hollstein (CDU) only got 31 percent of the vote and thus in second place. The Green candidate Daniela Schneckenburger would come according to this Local election poll to 20 percent of the vote.

In the city council election, the two parties in Dortmund are also moving closer together. According to the Forsa forecast, the SPD is slipping to 30 percent (previously 38.2 percent), while the CDU is 28 percent. The Greens get 22 percent, Die Linke with 7 percent, the AfD 5 percent and the FDP 4 percent.

Rush: Lord Mayor Ullrich Sierau will no longer run for office in the 2020 local elections

Where can I get surveys on the 2020 local elections in NRW?

In contrast to federal and state elections Polls for local elections always be carried out on a much smaller level. After all, there is no uniform election result for the entire state, but only for the individual elections in Municipalities or countieswhere voters also cast their ballots. In most cases, clearer forecasts can be expected for the large cities, of which there are particularly many in North Rhine-Westphalia. The chance of concrete Survey results before the Local election is in NRW therefore quite high.