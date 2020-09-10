Earlier than the mayor election in Cologne you can see an summary of all candidates right here. It’s comparatively clear prematurely which candidates have the most effective probabilities.

Cologne – The native elections in North Rhine-Westphalia will happen on September 13, 2020. As in lots of different cities, these eligible to vote in Cologne resolve on their mayor. There may be this 12 months 13 candidates for the If both in Cologne. Theoretically, every of them can win the OB election within the first poll – however it’s extra probably that the selection might be made between two of the candidates. She stops on election evening merkur.de knowledgeable in regards to the election lead to Cologne.

OB election in Cologne 2020: These candidates run within the native elections

Within the following you can see all candidates who’re admitted to the Might 2020 election in Cologne. The order and occasion affiliation corresponds to the official notification of metropolis ​​Cologne, which on July 31, 2020 on the choice of Electoral Committee knowledgeable.

Henriette Reker, non-party

Andreas Kossiski, SPD

Christer Cremer, AfD

Sabine Neumeyer, non-party

Roberto Campione, non-party

Nicolin Gabrysch, YOUR FRIENDS / Klimaliste Cologne

Jörg Detjen, DIE LINKE

Thor-Geir Zimmermann, GOOD

Robert Nussholz, non-party

Rüdiger-René Karl Maria Keune, ÖDP

Martin Josef Przybylski, non-party

Olivier Fuchs, Volt

Dagmar Langel, WE ARE COLOGNE 2020

Cologne OB candidate from CDU and Alliance 90 / The Greens

Henriette Reker is Lord Mayor of Cologne in her first time period. In her first election she was from CDU, Greens and FDP supported. Within the 2020 native elections in Cologne, she continues to be the candidate for the mayor of the CDU and the Greens. Reker is, nevertheless, a non-party candidate.

Henriette Reker turned recognized nationwide when she was critically injured by an murderer in 2015 instantly earlier than election day. After the assaults on New Yr’s Eve in Cologne in 2015/2016, a press release by Reker was hotly debated in Germany. Amongst different issues, she had suggested girls to maintain their distance from strangers “an arm’s size”.

SPD candidate for the OB election in Cologne 2020

With Andreas Kossiski goes a very long time Commerce unionists for the SPD into the race. He’s usually given the most effective probability of difficult the incumbent. Amongst different issues, Kossiski was DGB chairman of the Cologne-Bonn area from 2009 to 2017. He labored as a police officer and is presently a member of the SPD State Parliament of North Rhine-Westphalia. Be Constituency as a member of the state parliament is within the Cologne districts of Chorweiler and Nippes.

How does the OB election work in NRW?

Principally, voters get for every Mayoral election in NRW a voting slip on which precisely one cross is allowed. If somebody within the OB election in Cologne two Candidates ticked, the voting slip is already invalid. The voter is compelled to obviously select his or her favourite.

When will a runoff election be vital within the native elections in Cologne?

In municipal elections in North Rhine-Westphalia, the identical precept applies to all mayoral elections. The candidate is elected who can unite greater than 50 p.c of the legitimate votes. Within the first poll, that is usually not potential for any of the candidates. So if no one will get an absolute majority, voters might be referred to as to the poll field once more two weeks later. On this case, solely the 2 candidates who acquired probably the most votes within the first poll will stand. If a Runoff turns into vital, it is going to happen on September 27, 2020.

