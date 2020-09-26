What do the forecasts and nationwide surveys for the runoff elections in NRW suggest? For many cities, there is primarily uncertainty in advance.

Before the runoff elections in the 2020 local elections in NRW, the prognoses for the SPD do not look good.

In several large cities, the mayoral election can lead to a change of power.

The earlier polls on local elections in North Rhine-Westphalia already indicated that there were some tight election results.

Update from September 26, 2020, 11:25 a.m .: In many cities in North Rhine-Westphalia there is a tight result in the Runoff elections expected. Concrete forecasts that give an indication of the mood of the electorate are in short supply before Sunday. With new, representative surveys for the OB elections in NRW is no longer to be expected. Above all, it is clear that the outcome of the election in several large cities is unpredictable.

One of the clearest is the starting point in Cologne, where Mayor Henriette Reker missed direct re-election with 45 percent of the vote. SPD candidate Andreas Kossiski appears to be clearly lagging behind in favor of the voters after the first result, but is still considered a serious challenger. It will be exciting in the state capital Dusseldorf and in the third largest city Dortmund. Here the SPD has to fear for power after no candidate has come close to an absolute majority. Forecast for the runoff election: The outcome is completely open.

But after the first ballot it became clear that the SPD candidates were not getting any tailwind from the federal party. The negative trend from NRW was not a flash in the pan, as the party lost in a subsequent one Forsa– Survey also nationwide of approval. It lost two percentage points compared to the previous one Sunday question and only got 14 percent approval.

Last local election forecasts from NRW: Greens stagger with joy – SPD shaken

Update from September 13th, 9:26 pm: On Sunday evening it was SPD in the NRW local elections according to WDR-Projection from 8:07 p.m. at 23.4 percent. The SPD party chairman Norbert Walter-Borjans looks in his party’s performance compared to European elections in May 2019 a “Trend reversal”. At that time the SPD came up in North Rhine-Westphalia 19.2 percent. “That was the low point,” said Walter-Borjans on the radio station WDR 2. A lot has changed since the European elections, said the party leader. In his opinion, a “very united demeanor of the SPD as a whole” contributed to this.

Local election 2020 in North Rhine-Westphalia: According to extrapolation, CDU is the strongest force

Update from September 13th, 7:54 p.m.: Both NRW local elections 2020 is the CDU one Extrapolation according to again on Sunday despite slight losses strongest force become in town halls. The SPD had to be nationwide massive losses accept, but defended second place in front of the clearly strengthened greens, as the WDR– extrapolation of Infratest dimap revealed.

Prime Minister’s CDU Armin Laschet accordingly came up in the most populous federal state 36.2 percent, that’s 1.3 points less than 2014. The SPD was around six years ago compared to the NRW local elections 7.7 points after and came up 23.7 percent. On the other hand, the Greens killed 7.4 percent on 19.1 percent to.

The FDP reached 4.3 percent (minus 0.4 points) and the left came up 3.7 (minus one point). The AfD gained 3.3 percentage points and reached 5.9 percent.

NRW local elections 2020: First forecast with a clear winner

Update from September 13, 6:12 p.m.: The CDU has after a forecast of WDR the local elections in NRW won. The Christian Democrats come up accordingly 36 percent. That is a little less than in the 2014 election, when the CDU reached 37.5 percent.

The SPD suffered heavy losses. But she ended up with 23.5 percent still in second place before the Greens. Five years ago the Social Democrats had achieved a good 31 percent. The Greens were able to grow strongly. According to the forecast, they are with 19 percent in third place. In 2014 they received 11.7 percent of the vote.

The AfD is forecast to improve 6 percentafter playing only a minor role in 2014 at 2.6 percent. For the FDP agreed according to the forecast 4.5 percent. This roughly corresponds to the result of 2014. The Left is 4 percent, a little below the result of 2014, when it reached 4.7 percent. The voter turnout was 51.5 percent, slightly above the 2014 participation (50 percent).

The Greens also make the most significant gains in the first extrapolation, while the SPD is still the second strongest force with heavy losses. The CDU is the strongest force and only loses slightly compared to 2014. # Local elections2020 #KommunalwahlNRW pic.twitter.com/yX5SuEjKJp – WDR aktuell (@WDRaktuell) September 13, 2020

Local election NRW 2020: When are projections made?

Update from September 13th, 5:30 p.m .: Is there Projections for the local elections in NRW, as we know it from federal and state elections? The straight answer to this common question is no. For other elections, a forecast at 6 p.m. is customary, based on surveys at the polling stations. Shortly afterwards, this forecast will be further specified with counted results. Such projections, which are becoming more and more precise, are not available in the same form for the municipal elections in North Rhine-Westphalia – only later than usual there can be projections for the entire federal state, but this is of limited informative value. If only because voting is completely separate at the city and municipal level. But for individual cities there are Intermediate results. Usually it is announced how the voters have voted in individual counted polling stations, even if the count has not yet been completed elsewhere. For the respective city, this is a very concrete substitute for a projection.

Last local election polls from NRW: Greens are on the up – for Laschet, however, an annoying forecast

Update from September 4th: Less than a week before Local elections in North Rhine-Westphalia lies a new one survey before the WDR has a “City trend” published – there is good news especially for them Greens. According to the survey, the winners could also be the CDU counting.

In eleven large cities in North Rhine-Westphalia Infratest-Dimap Institute polled voters on behalf of the public broadcaster. The result out loud WDR: The Greens could grow across the board and play a bigger role in the distribution of mayor offices. The SPD is losing in all major cities considered. After all, the CDU is making gains in Essen, Münster and Siegen.

According to the data, the Social Democrats nonetheless still got in on Sunday’s question about the city council elections Duisburg, Dortmund, Wuppertal and Bielefeld ahead – in the latter cities, however, only slightly ahead of the CDU and the Greens. A pretty safe victory for them CDU appears in Siegen, Essen and Düsseldorf possible. In Bonn and Aachen the Greens are on the majority course with 35 and 37 percent respectively. There is a special case in Cologne: Here the Greens, SPD and CDU are almost on par with 23 to 24 percent of voters.

In the largest city in the state, there is another specialty in the OB election: The Independent candidate Henriette Reker is supported by the Greens and the CDU. In fact, according to the survey, Reker is currently clearly ahead with 60 percent. In the capital Düsseldorf, there could be a photo finish between incumbent Thomas Geisel (SPD) and challenger Stephan Keller (CDU). Spicy: Ironically Armin Laschet’s hometown Aachen a green leads the OB race: Sibylle Keupen lead “clearly ahead of the competitors of the CDU and SPD”, it says.

For the survey, 1,000 voters in each of the eleven cities were interviewed by telephone between August 11 and 27. Find out here where the most explosive races for mayor’s offices take place in the local elections in North Rhine-Westphalia.

Local election 2020 in NRW: According to the survey, it will be an exciting election day in the Ruhr area

Munich – The Local election in NRW takes place on September 13, 2020 instead of. Nevertheless, there are some in advance Survey to be expected, with which the race for the town hall is illuminated. At this point we summarize the latest surveys for different cities for you. There are a total of 30 large cities in North Rhine-Westphalia, of which Cologne is the largest. Other major cities such as Düsseldorf and Essen are also the focus of attention. Merkur.de also reports for you on the political situation before the elections in Duisburg, Bochum, Wuppertal, Bielefeld, Bonn and Münster.

First survey on the 2020 local elections in Dortmund

The largest city in the Ruhr area is probably an exciting one Local election before. That shows a representative survey from May 2020, which the institute Forsa on behalf of Ruhr Nachrichten and Radio 91.2 performed. Accordingly, in Dortmund no candidate even comes close to having an absolute majority of voters behind them. Ullrich Sierau resigns as mayor, his party friend Thomas Westphal (SPD) is at the top of the survey with 35 percent. The main challenger Andreas Hollstein (CDU) only got 31 percent of the vote and thus in second place. The Green candidate Daniela Schneckenburger would come according to this Local election poll to 20 percent of the vote.

In the city council election, the two parties in Dortmund are also moving closer together. According to the Forsa forecast, the SPD is slipping to 30 percent (previously 38.2 percent), while the CDU is 28 percent. The Greens get 22 percent, Die Linke with 7 percent, the AfD 5 percent and the FDP 4 percent.

Rush: Lord Mayor Ullrich Sierau will no longer run for office in the 2020 local elections

📷: C. Kaya pic.twitter.com/Naw6pppke6 – City of Dortmund (@stadtdortmund) September 8, 2019

Where can I get surveys on the 2020 local elections in NRW?

In contrast to federal and state elections Polls for local elections always be carried out on a much smaller level. After all, there is no uniform election result for the entire state, but only for the individual elections in Municipalities or countieswhere voters also cast their ballots. In most cases, clearer forecasts can be expected for the large cities, of which there are particularly many in North Rhine-Westphalia. The chance of concrete Survey results before the Local election is in NRW therefore quite high. You can see which candidates and parties will ultimately move to the town halls on election evening for the election of mayors and the Ruhr Parliament.