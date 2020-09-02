Before the 2020 local elections in North Rhine-Westphalia, it already seems certain: Münster will be ruled by one man for the next five years.

NRW will elect its municipal political representatives on September 13, 2020.

In Münster, an mayor, the city council and the district representatives are determined again in the local elections.

The CDU mayor Markus Lewe is running for the third time.

Münster – The “bicycle city” Münster has only been a major city (300,000 inhabitants) since 2014, but with more than 65,000 students it has long been a university city.

Local election Münster 2020: incumbent mayor announces candidacy – Laschet congratulates

The mayor of Münster, who has been in office since 2009, Markus Lewe (CDU) competes again – for the third time. When the 55-year-old did this at CDU New Years Reception declared in Munster, was his party friend, NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet, present as guest of honor. According to Munster newspaper from Laschet’s point of view, the advantages of the city are the scientific excellence in the city Battery cell research as well as the worst election result for those in NRW AfD.

Local elections in North Rhine-Westphalia: no woman as mayor in Münster in 2020?

Before the local elections in Münster in 2020, local media also complain that FDP, left or AfD Rely on male applicants for the OB election in 2020. Lewe also solved one in 2009 with Berthold Tillmann CDU man in office. In the following May 2015 election Lewe won the first ballot with good 60 percentt of the votes cast against the SPD candidate Jochen Köhnke (around 24 percent) and the Green challenger Maria Klein-Schmeink (around 21 percent).

Nevertheless, the SPD and the Greens are in City Council of Münster represented with significantly more seats after the CDU than all other parliamentary groups, as the current distribution of mandates shows:

Political party Seats SPD 19th CDU 25th Green 14th FDP 4th left 4th AfD 2 Pirates 2 UWG-MS 1 ÖDP 1

Local election 2020 in Münster: who are the candidates?

It was assumed that Köhnke (SPD) and Klein-Schmeink (Greens) 2020 compete again against Lewe as an OB candidate. But the two parties are now entering the race with other candidates in the local elections in Münster: The Social Democrats are counting on OB candidate Dr. Michael Jung. Peter Todeskino will run for the Greens. It has been clear since the end of July which politicians will enter the race: the election committee has confirmed the lists and candidates – also for the city council. Here are the OB candidates:

Markus Lewe (CDU)

Dr. Michael Jung (SPD)

Peter Todeskino (Greens)

Jörg Berens (FDP)

Ulrich Thoden (The Left)

Sebastian Kroos (pirates)

Michael Krapp (ÖDP)

Dr. Georgios Tsakalidis (MBI)

Roland Scholle (The Party)

The district association of “The Party” of Titanic-Maker Martin Sonneborn will appear for the first time in 2020 and is already doing (satirical) advertising for himself, including stinkers against the AfD:

Lists of the parties for the local elections in Münster

Eleven parties and groups of voters with their own lists are running for the Münster City Council. Individual applicants from other parties can also stand for election in the constituencies. The following city council lists were approved for local elections:

CDU

SPD

Green

FDP

The left

AfD

Pirates

ÖDP

Münster is colorful and international

Modern social party

volt

Corona and local elections 2020: What Münster needs to know

In addition, in the 2020 local elections in Münster, the District Representative elected. These local politicians manage the city districts. Münster has ten. The date for all three elections is September 13th. If none of the OB applicants achieve an absolute majority in the first ballot, the September 27th a Runoff scheduled.

Despite the corona virus, the 2020 local elections will most likely take place on the original dates, as in all of North Rhine-Westphalia. Any voter can easily find out how to apply for a postal vote. All necessary information for the local elections in NRW is stored on the election notification.

Local election Münster 2020: What is the city policy like in the rest of NRW?

