The local elections in Dortmund 2020 will be exciting: The mayor election could go into the second round. After eleven years, the OB is resigning – will the SPD still remain on the throne?

in the September find in NRW the Local elections instead – due to the coronavirus pandemic, there could be delays.

find in the instead – due to the coronavirus pandemic, there could be delays. The voters are faced with several decisions and have to put their crosses correctly.

In Dortmund will be the choice of the Lord Mayorpolls are believed to be a head-to-head race.

Dortmund – At the Local elections 2020 in NRW stand the Dortmund before several decisions. All citizens entitled to vote vote three ballot papers on Dortmund’s city policy. Not just that Lord Mayor is newly elected, but also the City council and the District offices. While the city council decides on the issues of all of Dortmund, the twelve district representatives are each for the smallest, urban areas that Townships, responsible.

In comes to the voter Dortmund even got a fourth choice because he’s also about the parties im Ruhr Parliament has to vote – an institution that only im Ruhr area can be found. But caution is advised. The voter fills out several ballot papers for the Local election in Dortmund, but there is one thing he has to be careful about: Only one cross may be made per slip of paper – Otherwise his vote is lost and the ballot slip is invalid.

Dortmund: How will the 2020 local elections work?

The local elections in Dortmund will take place on 13.september instead of. Closes punctually at 6 p.m. NRW the polling stations – this is when the most important part of the work begins for the election workers: the counting of the votes – this also includes those that were submitted by postal vote. Only when all votes come from everyone Constituencies are recorded, the results of the election are available after the first ballot – often on the same evening City Council as well as the individual District offices firmly. However, there could be delays this year due to the coronavirus protection measures. As a rule, all results are known no later than the Monday after the election.

Local elections in Dortmund: The results of the mayor election come first

The evaluation of the Mayor electionwhy that Result of the OB election should be known quickly – on tension does not lose this, however. Because with the Election of the Lord Mayor it always depends on: Only if one of the candidates can win at least 50 percent of the valid votes is it enough for him. If none of the candidates get the required votes, it comes on September 27th to a runoff that will ultimately decide who will be allowed to hold office in the future.

If you believe a representative survey Local election 2020 in NRW, it remains to be doubted that the next Lord Mayor this year is already determined after the first ballot. Accordingly, it would even be very likely that the OB election in Dortmund goes into the second round. According to the survey, the OB candidates of the SPD and CDU would then become one Runoff deliver. For the SPD occurs Thomas Westphal in the election of the mayor in Dortmund for the CDU Dr. Andreas Hollstein. This year’s local elections definitely mean a cut in local politics in Dortmund.

Change of power in Dortmund: a new mayor after eleven years

After eleven years, the incumbent mayor is leaving Ullrich Sierau (SPD) out of office without running again. Sierau was first elected in 2009. Even when the city council decided to repeat this election, he was re-elected on May 9, 2010. In the If either In 2014 none of the candidates initially received more than half of the valid votes, so a Runoff took place, which Sierau could win again. The SPD reached 38.2% of the vote that CDU 27.2% and the Greens 15.4%. Landed well behind The left at 6.8%.

This time would like Andreas Hollstein the office of Lord Mayor for the CDU to fetch. He has been the city's mayor since 1999 Altena. The CDU politician became known nationwide through a tragic incident: in 2017 he was the victim of a politically motivated Knife attack. Hollstein's attacker rejected his liberal stance in the refugee policy from. Thomas Westphal on the other hand, he would like to succeed his party colleague Sierau as Lord Mayor. Since 2013 he has been head of economic development in Dortmund. Which party will rule in Dortmund soon remains exciting.