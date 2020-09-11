The 2020 native elections in Dortmund will convey the town a brand new metropolis corridor boss. The incumbent is now not current on the election of the mayor.

September 13, 2020 is the date for the native elections in North Rhine-Westphalia.

Additionally in Dortmund will subsequent to the town council and the district councils and lots of candidates Lord Mayor elected.

will subsequent to the town council and the district councils and lots of candidates elected. Relying on Consequence on September 13, the OB election can happen at a later date Runoff find yourself.

Dortmund – Within the native elections in Dortmund, it’s already clear that the town could have a brand new mayor. Ullrich Sierau dominated by the SPD since 2009, however doesn’t run for one more time period. This clears the best way for a brand new boss within the city corridor. The SPD sends as a possible successor Thomas Westphal into the race, for which in all probability the CDU candidate Dr. Andreas Hollstein is the principle competitor within the mayor election in Dortmund. This was proven by an early ballot on the event of the native elections in North Rhine-Westphalia. The quite a few candidates from smaller events and electoral associations can in all probability not even use the Election victory hope, however can improve the chance of a runoff.

OB election in Dortmund 2020: These candidates are operating

All in all twelve candidates hope on the Mayor election to end in Dortmund. The order of the itemizing corresponds to the official announcement with which the town of Dortmund over the authorised Nominations has knowledgeable.

Thomas Westphal (SPD)

Dr. Andreas Hollstein (CDU)

Daniela Schneckenburger (Greens)

Utz Kowalewski (The Left)

Michael Kauch (FDP)

Christian Gebel (pirates)

Bernd Schreyner (The Proper)

Detlef Münch (FBI)

Judith Storb (The Occasion)

Dave Varghese (DKP)

Carl Hendrik Draub (For Dortmund)

Günther Ziethoff (grassroots democracy now)

SPD candidate for the OB election in Dortmund 2020: Thomas Westphal

Thomas Westphal was acknowledged nationwide as Federal Chairman of the Jusos recognized. As a supporter of the left wing of the occasion, he took over the workplace in 1993 and led it till 1995. As Juso chairman, he was the direct predecessor of Andrea Nahles. Born in Lübeck, he studied economics in Hamburg and got here to Dortmund in 1996. In 2013 he turned managing director of Financial improvement of the town of Dortmund. In 2018, the Dortmund SPD elected Thomas Westphal as its vice-chairman and later made him a candidate for the Mayor election in Dortmund 2020.

CDU candidate for the OB election in Dortmund 2020: Dr. Andreas Hollstein

The workplace of Mayor is aware of Dr. Andreas Hollstein superb. He has dominated as mayor in his hometown since 1999 – and thus for 21 years Altena (North Rhine-Westphalia). Now he’s giving up this workplace to as a substitute run as a CDU candidate within the mayor election in Dortmund. He turned recognized past the area for a assaultthat was perpetrated in opposition to him in 2017. He was attacked with a knife in a kebab store in Altena. The murderer had beforehand verbally attacked Hollsteins due to his liberal refugee coverage.

How does the mayor election 2020 work?

Within the Native election 2020 in NRW voters ought to remind themselves on all poll papers that just one vote is allowed. For the mayoral elections, because of this solely one of many candidates can get a cross. Within the OB election in Dortmund, that will be one in every of twelve candidates. Additional entries make the Poll invalid. By the way, Dortmund is among the cities during which the Ruhr Parliament is elected.

Runoff election in Dortmund: When can it come to the OB election?

It’s fairly potential that on September thirteenth not one of the candidates has been elected as the brand new mayor of the town of Dortmund. If no one will get greater than 50 % of the vote, write that Suffrage a runoff election in North Rhine-Westphalia that takes place two weeks after the primary poll. Of the Key election date 2020 is subsequently the September twenty seventh. On this second poll, solely the 2 candidates who received the best share of votes within the first poll stand for election. The outcomes of the election of the Ruhr Parliament and all mayors for NRW may be discovered right here after their publication. Our accomplice portal may also report on web site ruhr24.de about the local elections in Dortmund *.

