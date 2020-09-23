A result of the local election in Cologne now leads to a runoff election for the OB post. Henriette Reker had missed the clear election victory.

On September 13th, the 2020 local elections took place in NRW, which we reported on in the live ticker.

The result of the mayor election in Cologne leads to a runoff. The determination of the results of the local elections also resulted in unclear majorities in other cities.

+++ On September 27th you will find out the result of the runoff election in Cologne, with which the mayor election will be decided in the second ballot +++

Preliminary official result of the 2020 local elections in Cologne – the runoff result will follow

Update from September 14th: In the If either In Cologne, the two applicants with the most votes will go to the runoff election on September 27th. These are the election results in detail:

Reker (single applicant): 45.05%

Kossiski (SPD): 26.77

Detjen (DIE LINKE): 7.17%

Cremer (AfD): 4.19%

Gabrysch (KLIMA FRIENDS): 3.45%

Campione (individual applicants): 3.40%

Carpenter (GOOD): 2.07%

Neumeyer (single applicant): 0.61%

Walnut (individual applicants): 0.97%

Keune (ÖDP): 0.56%

Przybylski (individual applicants): 0.22%

Fox (Volt): 4.45%

Langel (WE ARE COLOGNE): 1.07%

In the Council election the lists achieved the following percentage of votes:

SPD: 21.58%

CDU: 21.49%

Greens: 28.52%

DIE LINKE: 6.48%

FDP: 5.26%

AfD: 4.38%

CLIMATE FRIENDS: 2.01%

FWK: 0.60%

The PARTY: 2.46%

GOOD: 1.99%

ÖDP: 0.09%

PdF: 0.01%

Volt: 4.98%

WE ARE COLOGNE: 0.06%

Last numbers from election night: Results lead to the runoff election

Update from September 13th, 11 p.m .: For Henriette Reker it was not the clear election victory that she had previously achieved in the If either could hope for. Almost all election results have already been counted and the incumbent only received 45 percent of the vote. She will have to face the runoff election with Andreas Kossiski (SPD).

In the council election, the Greens create a sensation and are in first place in the late evening with 28.43 percent SPD (21.74 percent), CDU (21.3 percent), The left (6.56 percent), FDP (5.21 percent), volt (4.99 percent) and AfD (4.44 percent).

Update from September 13th, 8:38 pm: The way to the runoff is for Henriette Reker as good as solid. More than three quarters of Cologne’s electoral districts have been counted and in the OB election the incumbent is only 42.58 percent – although it was expected that she would be confirmed in office after the first ballot. SPD challenger Andreas Kossiski is currently at 27.1 percent and is undisputed in second place.

Update from September 13, 7:36 p.m .: Mayor Henriette Reker still has just over 40 percent of the vote. More than a quarter of the result of the mayor election in Cologne is counted. However, it can take a long time to achieve the final result.

Update from September 13, 7:02 p.m .: The in Cologne counted out. Although only 95 of the 1231 electoral districts have been counted, it is becoming increasingly clear that Henriette Reker probably falls short of expectations. The independent mayor, who is supported by the CDU and the Greens, receives 40.64 percent of the vote, according to the latest Intermediate result. For the time being, it is becoming more and more likely that they will unexpectedly enter the Runoff got to.

Surprising result in the OB election in Cologne is on the horizon

Update from September 13, 6:32 p.m .: According to a first Forecast for the city of Colognepublished by WDR Henriette Reker clearly ahead in the OB election, but there is a surprise. 48.5 percent was predicted shortly after the polls closed. If the result actually looks like this, Reker would against Andreas Kossiski (SPD) in the Runoff go what was not suspected in advance. According to the forecast, Kossiski is 24 percent. In the city council, the Greens would have the strongest parliamentary group (29 percent) ahead of the CDU (20.5 percent) and the SPD (20 percent).

Update from September 13th, 6.16pm: While the city of Cologne is waiting for the first local election results, there is at least one first Forecast for the entire state. According to WDR television, across all cities and municipalities, the CDU had 36 percent, the SPD 23.5 percent and the Greens 19 percent.

Update from September 13th, 6 p.m .: With Closing of the polling stations the decision about the city policy of Cologne has been made. From now on, a little patience is required until the results of the local elections in Cologne are counted. Here we inform you about all the figures that will be published.

No projections – but concrete interim results from Cologne

Update from September 13th, 5:35 p.m .: An important difference in the local elections compared to other elections is that there is no real extrapolation. There are only the actual numbers from the already counted polling stations, which do not have to represent a representative value for the entire city. Nevertheless, this gives the voters a good intermediate result – even without statistical extrapolation.

Update from September 13th, 4.15pm: The result of the local elections in Cologne decides on the mayor, 90 representatives in the Cologne City Council and the occupation of the nine district representatives, each with 19 members. There is a lot to count on for the election workers from 6 p.m.

All results of the local elections in Cologne – counting from 6 p.m.

Update from September 13, 2:02 p.m .: From 6 p.m. the Election results in Cologne counted out. In contrast to other elections, the municipal level is not reliable Forecasts and projections to be expected immediately after the polling stations close. Nevertheless, there can be clear indications in advance of the outcome of the election, as a tendency can be read from the numbers of electoral districts that have already been counted. On election evening there is the prospect of interim results, especially in the OB election, which can indicate whether a candidate has already prevailed without a runoff election. When new figures are available, we will keep you informed here in the results ticker for the municipal elections in Cologne.

Local election 2020 in Cologne: when will there be results?

Cologne – As in all cities of North Rhine-Westphalia several elections take place in parallel in the municipal elections in Cologne. The Results for the City council and the District offices will definitely be determined after the first appointment on September 13th. In the Mayor election it depends on whether a candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote. If this does not succeed, the OB post will be determined by the result of a runoff election on September 27th.

Result of the local elections in Cologne 2020: Counting of the election results from 6 p.m.

The polling stations across NRW close at 6 p.m. Immediately afterwards, the election workers can use the Counting of voices begin. The result is only certain when the numbers from all polling stations are available and in one Bottom line are added together. Also the ballot from the Postal votethat have already been received by post will not be processed until 6 p.m.

When will there be a result of the mayor election in Cologne?

When counting the Election results there is a clear order. In the cities, the election of the mayor comes first, which is why the Local election in Cologne first the result of the OB election will be known. The central question is whether the mayor of Cologne Henriette Reker is re-elected for a second term. It is independent and is supported by the CDU and the Greens. A result beyond 50 percent of the vote, as Henriette Reker succeeded in the last local election, can be prevented by other OB candidates in Cologne. The SPD sends the DGB functionary Andreas Kossiski into the race. You can find out who will move into the town halls in Cologne and in the other cities and communities on our voting card as soon as the results are known.

When will there be a result for the city council in the 2020 local elections in Cologne?

All elections are quite easy to count as only one cross is allowed on each ballot paper. Nevertheless, it is not certain in advance whether the Council will also be able to do so in the course of the election evening city ​​Cologne a result or a clear trend can be expected. Delays in the counting can always occur in individual polling stations. The processes could also be delayed in the municipal election due to corona protective measures. The preliminary official final result for the city council, however, it is usually determined by the following Monday at the latest. Finally, there are also the elections for the district representatives. There is a separate representative for each of the nine districts Chorweiler, Ehrenfeld, City Center, Kalk, Lindenthal, Mülheim, Nippes, Porz and Rodenkirchen.

Further results from NRW

What was the last local election result in Cologne like?

In the OB election in 2015, Henriette Reker won the first ballot with 52.66 percent. The incumbent Mayor Jürgen Roters (SPD) was no longer running for election.

Of the Cologne City Council was last elected in 2014. At that time the SPD 29.39 percent of the vote. Followed behind CDU (27.23 percent) and Green (19.52 percent). They were far behind The left (6.96 percent) that FDP (5.09 percent) that AfD (3.60 percent) that Pirate party (2.07 percent) and “Your friends“(1.98 percent).

Important information about local elections in Cologne

Where can I cast my vote and influence the results of the local elections in Cologne? By when do I have to apply for the postal vote? You will find out such important facts through the voting notification that every eligible voter receives. If you want to get an impression of the mood in the state in advance, you can view the polls for the 2020 local elections.