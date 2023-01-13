Guanajuato.- The luxuries what happened deputy of the Green Ecologist Party (PVEM), Gerardo Fernandezin its “training” trip to Spain along with other deputies were evidenced on their social networks.

In photos and videos that were shared, you can see features such as a trip in first class plane and taking champagnewith a cost of more than 94 thousand pesosreports the newspaper Correo.

The images also show personal articlesas a brand bagwith approximate value of 70 thousand pesosas well as a iphone 14.

Apparently the one who recorded everything and uploaded it to social networks is the wife of deputy Gerardo Fernández, from PVEM, Mariana Muñoz Chicowho is also mentioned in the video.

“See how beautiful this city is; I am fascinated with power know places like this! I feel like I’m in another era. Yesterday they gave us a tour of the library of the University of Salamanca and they don’t know what. We saw books from the 13th century, ”he commented on networks.

Mariana Munoz Chico. Photo: reddes.

For many social media users, seeing these images was outrageous. They pointed out that the expense is being made with resources from the population, in addition to the fact that the deputies traveled to Spain for a course and not for vacations.

Members’ journey

The 20 deputies of the Congress of Guanajuato who traveled to Spain, they started the course on parliamentary law with perspective on Human Rights on January 10despite the criticism about the trip that cost just over half a million pesos.

Until next Friday January 20the deputies will be in the University of Salamanca, in Spain for training on parliamentary law.

The above with the intention to improve public policies and efforts for the benefit of Guanajuatenses.

With information from Correo Newspaper