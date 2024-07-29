With the end of the legislative cycle of the 64th Legislature of Sinaloa just around the corner, legislators are in a race against time to address pending issues in the agenda. With only two months to go until the official closure, the need has been raised to call for an extraordinary period to ensure that all critical issues are addressed and concluded appropriately.

The 64th legislature has worked tirelessly on various initiatives and proposals, many of which still require discussion and approval. Among the most urgent issues are: legal reforms in the areas of security, public health and economic development. Without an extraordinary period, there is a risk that these issues will remain unresolved, which could have significant consequences for the state and its inhabitants.

A call for an extraordinary period is not only an act of legislative responsibility, but also a commitment to the citizenry. Legislators have the opportunity and obligation to work collaboratively and efficiently to ensure that the state’s most pressing needs are addressed. With dedication and focus, legislators can use these last two months to make a significant difference in the state. the life of the people of Sinaloa. And above all, improve laws regarding health, security and the rights of the most vulnerable communities in the state.