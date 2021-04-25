Uefa President Aleksander Ceferin believes ghost games at the EM are now possible despite the host cities’ audience promises. “The local authorities decide before the games whether spectators are allowed or not,” said the head of the European Football Union of “Welt am Sonntag”: “What we want is the promise that spectators can come when the situation arises it allows.”

The Uefa Executive Committee on Friday confirmed Munich as one of eleven venues for the EURO (June 11th to July 11th), which was postponed by a year. While the German Football Association (DFB) only confirmed a minimum capacity of 14,500 spectators subject to a positive pandemic development, the Uefa wrote in its statement about this fixed number of spectators.

Ceferin does not want this to be understood as a fixed guarantee. “They don’t believe that we insist on spectators if the situation on site does not allow it in the summer,” said the Slovenian: “But there are now vaccinations, tests, and hygiene concepts. So why shouldn’t we talk about admitting viewers if the situation allows it? “In view of the corona crisis, Ceferin dreams of” that the EM will be the start of a new life. The comeback of football as we know it, and hopefully also the comeback of normal life. “

A few weeks ago, Ceferin had declared that the option that EM games take place without spectators was “off the table”. The cities of Bilbao and Dublin, however, apparently did not want to make appropriate commitments. Uefa withdrew the European Championship games from them, replacing Seville and St. Petersburg instead.