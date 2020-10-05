D.he two ladies in the corner are having a really good time. First they sip a few cocktails and eat a few snacks with them. Later the waiter brings them a bottle of wine in the cooler, and finally the “Stormy” plate comes to the table with fireworks and dry ice fog. And the two friends can hardly recover from the sheer anticipation of the sumptuous sushi feast that is ahead of them.

The “Stormy” platter is something like the parade dish in the “Noir” and with the six sumptuous sushi creations that are arranged on a large slate, it is really a treat. However, the almost 50 large parts are hardly manageable for two, which is why the two women have to have the remains of their plates packed up at the end of the evening before they leave the restaurant in Wiesbaden’s Sonnenberg district, animated and still chatting.