Thursday, December 14, 2023



Updated 12/15/2023 07:22h.















Alberto Aguirre de Cárcer, director of LA VERDAD, wanted to take those attending the Los Mejores awards gala, awarded by this newspaper, to the past with his speech. Specifically, to “a time when newspapers that aspired to journalistic excellence financed expeditions to unknown territories of the planet to exclusively offer their readers the story of these fabulous adventures.” A period in which “the struggle in the Arctic ice between Robert Peary and Frederick Cook to be the first to reach the North Pole was also the battle waged on newsstands between the 'New York Times' and the 'New York Herald' for to offer, in scoop and with profusion of details, the journalistic account of that feat that both publications financed separately. A story that, in some way, serves as an analogy to remember the cultural feat that represented the birth of the Literary Supplement of THE TRUTH, which this year celebrates its centenary. An anniversary that coincides with the 120th anniversary of this newspaper. And it is that “without competition with other newspapers, or a possible reward with more sales of copies”, very few years after the aforementioned journalistic battles in the United States, “in Murcia, with 'palicos y cañicas', the collaboration between the journalist José Ballester and the writer Juan Guerrero, a close friend of Juan Ramón Jiménez, led LA VERDAD to delve into other barely explored territories, related in our case to human geography itself.

The work of Guerrero and Ballester “was an introspective journey in verse and prose towards the lights and shadows of the soul, riding the poetic creations of an exceptional group of explorers of the word,” said Aguirre de Cárcer in reference to prominent authors. like Federico García Lorca, who published his first sonnet in the Literary Supplement; and Rafael Alberti and Jorge Guillén, who anticipated, respectively, poems from 'Marinero en tierra' and 'Cántico'. The aforementioned pages were also the space chosen by Juan Ramón Jiménez, Luis Cernuda, Pedro Salinas, Antonio and Manuel Machado and Gabriela Mistral, among many other voices, to show the world “for the first time some of their creations.” Because of this contribution, «probably, the Literary Supplement is one of the greatest journalistic peaks in our history. I would dare to say that it was our particular North Pole,” stated the director of LA VERDAD.

After this period, “other editorial adventures arrived in which the search for excellence, new narratives and unexplored journalistic territories left an imprint that today inspires our daily work and also the granting of these awards,” said the director, who took the opportunity to publicly congratulate the five winners: Dionisia García and Eloy Sánchez Rosillo, “two of the most respected poetic voices in our country”; to the biochemist José Manuel López Nicolás, “who is taking scientific dissemination and the transfer of knowledge along paths little traveled in Spain”; to the Murcian health professionals of Cirugía Solidaria, “who combine invaluable humanitarian work and the best surgical practices in disadvantaged areas of Africa”; and to the members of ANSE, “a conservation association that for half a century has been restoring the natural environment of the Region and defending it from all types of abuses.”

“THE TRUTH is more necessary today than ever,” said the director about a newspaper that has 120 years of history, which “provides very deep roots in this land, but does not guarantee at all the future, which must be gained day by day in a global context that is inhospitable to regional and local journalism,” and insisted that “some of the most negative trends seen in Western democracies are precisely closely related to the progressive loss of local and regional sources of information.” Likewise, he recalled that “without sources of information committed to the local level, exposure to misinformation on social networks increases, the effects of which on the decline in the quality of our democracies is palpable as it favors polarization, populist and radical positions, and distrust.” in the institutions.

And he concluded by reaffirming LA VERDAD's commitment to Murcian society “which is renewed and strengthened every morning when journalists enter the newsroom,” as well as to “truthful and rigorous” information.