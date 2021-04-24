Since the beginning of 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic, SpeedAgro made several disruptive changes, among them, it proposed a comprehensive reform of its portfolio, not substituting any product but making it more comprehensive and eligible for its customers.

In this sense, Juan Martin Van Becelaere, Marketing Manager of the company, highlighted: “SpeedAgro was conceived as a company that develops, produces and markets adjuvants. What’s more, in 2020 we incorporated twelve chemical molecules, with the company’s own brand, being a more versatile porphtolium composed of herbicides and insecticides ”.

However, he clarified: “Beyond that portfolio, we continue to maintain our adjuvant products with two main lines: NG and Xion. At this particular time of year our focus is to accompany the producer by providing the best allies for the chemical fallows that lie ahead, with our renowned product SpeedWet Maxion NG and the evolution in adjuvants, SpeedWet Xion SiliconGel, of high concentration and maximum performance, since it concentrates the action in a lower dose, managing to minimize the chemical, physical and environmental barriers so that the herbicide expresses its potential to the maximum ”.

In addition to continuing growth in the Argentine market, this 2021 SpeedAgro is working heavily in foreign trade to consolidate its position in neighboring countries: Paraguay, Uruguay, Bolivia, Ecuador, and soon in Brazil. In turn, the company is beginning its first stage of expansion in the United States.