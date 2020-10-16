“What matters is money, the rest is conversation,” he said. Michael Douglas in Wall Street. Your character, Gordon Gecko, inspired several generations of yuppies who made their life an exercise in ostentation at all levels, including, of course, the socioeconomic: you are what you have or, at least, what you appear to have. What was not told in the film is that greed and posture are contagious viruses, authentic bacteriological bombs when the infected is a large sports club, in this case the Barça.

Embracing Barça, for long periods of history, became an affordable way to feel like a millionaire. The titles came by droppers but we always had an economic balance to throw ourselves into – a rise in income here, a reduction in spending there – that made us feel indestructible, the kings of the free world. With money we made our dreams come true and raise the bar for the most expensive signing in history (Cruyff, Maradona, Koeman, Ronaldo, Rivaldo, Coutinho) became a house specialty. But we also found satisfaction in saving. For money we let Maradona himself go, Ronaldo, Figo, to Neymar… Disastrous operations in the sporting field but that were justified with the emotional candy of the millions entered.

Messi celebrates a goal with Barça with the fans in the background.

ALBERT GEA (REUTERS)

The Barça of Unicef gave way to Qatar Foundation because passion is shared but the advertising space on the shirt is not given away. The best years in the history of the club lived with the general belief that the players were bleeding us and even Messi, redeeming god, his pasture invested in wages and even in his hormonal treatment is now ugly. “It will not be so Barcelonista if it is so expensive”, it is rumored out there. Capital is everything and that is why, now that they are badly given, new ties are created with investment funds that guarantee us the necessary credit to continue showing off and rounding amounts lightly. Only a shadow is sensed on the horizon of the arcadia culé, a latent threat that Gecko also explained in the film: “a fool and his money are never together for long.” It is comforting to know that lobster will be served at the funeral.