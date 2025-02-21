Singing for freedom remains a risk profession in many countries of the world in the 21st century. The most popular singer -songwriter of Tibet, Lobsangwhich has been arrested and interrogated by the Chinese authorities in many occasions for their patriotic music and criticism with China repressive policy, has suddenly died at 39 years according to Radio Free Asia and The Tibet Post, which cite two sources that They confirm the news, one of them in exile.

According to the source at Tibet, which has spoken since anonymity for security reasons, Lobsang died on February 18 in a hospital in the city of Chengdu, in the Southwestern China province of Sichuan, officially for “a liver disease.” But the Tibet Post points out «There are doubts about his death since his condition did not endanger life, indicating that the Chinese government did something Because he was very active singing patriotic songs, in particular songs that praised his holiness the Dalai Lama, spiritual leader of Tibet ».

Native of Kyungchu County, in the AMDO region, Lobsang became famous in Tibet for his music being very young. In his eight albums and many other recordings (in total he published more than a hundred songs), sang lyrics that became deeply popular among Tibetans.

His music often spoke about the struggle of Tibet against China’s dominance, as in (the titles are translated into Spanish) ‘suffering and joy in the land of the snows’,’ World peace ‘,’ The future of children of the children of the Tibet ‘or’ The fate of Tibetans’, and their video clips showed the destruction of temples and abuses inflicted on Buddhist monks by the Chinese army. Due to the courage of his lyrics, the Tibetans called him the “patriotic singer.”









According to the local press, what ended up putting it in the spotlight of the Chinese government was that he dared to sing ‘The Good Lama’, an issue that Praise the first president of the Tibetan Central Administration (Tibetan Government in exile)Lobsang Sangay. Consequently, the Chinese authorities restricted the singer’s trips to Lhas Asia.

The specialist in Tibetan culture and art in exile Kunchak Tsering, resident in India, collects and archive thousands of songs and writings by Tibetan artists and considers Lobsang “one of the best singers” in the region, with a poetic gift that can be Seeing themselves in songs like ‘World Peace’, where he sings: «The child of the Nieves country awaits the sun of world peace, and does not expect it in one or two years. In these dark times, I miss the moon of world peace, I miss you not only in the morning and afternoons. I listen to you from the Yarlong River, the Yarlong river ages, but I don’t close my eyes. I look towards the Himalayas, I look for you, the Himalaya sleeps, but I don’t close my eyes.

«His songs often praise his holiness the Dalai Lama and reflect the love for his country, Tibet, so His courage and lack of fear when creating that music are commendable», Says Tsering, citing in particular the song of Lobsang ‘Nyi-Dha-Kar Sum’, which means Luna symbolizes Panchen Lama, and the star represents Karmap 900 years old, and one of Tibet’s highest religious figures.

The news of his death has caused a wave of messages of pain and solidarity among Tibetans, both inside Tibet and in exile.

«It is a great loss for Tibetans to lose such a patriotic singer. Upon listening to his songs, my heart was so stinking that he could not control the tears. We will never forget the Tibetans, ”said another anonymous compatriot in exile as collects the Tibet Post.