Loboda and Max Barsky refused to perform on the same stage with Meladze

Ukrainian singers Svetlana Loboda and Max Barskikh (real name – Nikolai Bortnik *) refused to perform on the same stage with singer Valery Meladze. About it informs “Russian newspaper”.

According to the publication, the performance of the LOBODA project was deleted from the official program of the Summer Fest music festival, which will be held on August 26 and 27 in Chisinau.

However, the singer’s press service reported that Svetlana Loboda does not perform on the same stage with Russian artists. “Our position is categorical,” the message says.

In turn, Barsky also said that he would cancel the performance at the festival because of Meladze.

After the start of the special operation in Ukraine, Loboda repeatedly criticized the Russian authorities. In April 2022, the star was banned from entering Russia for 50 years.