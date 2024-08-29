Lobbying trips | Azerbaijan paid for a trip to the country’s MP for Basic Finns: The hope was to talk about demining

Lobbying trips|MP Mikko Polvinen (ps), former MP Jaakko Laakso (left) and former Minister of Defense Jan-Erik Enestam (r) visited Azerbaijan last week to welcome the hosts.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Basic Finns’ Mikko Polvinen participated in the trip to Azerbaijan at the invitation of the state. The trip was accompanied by a former defense minister, a left-wing politician, a researcher and a former member of parliament. The trip sparked a discussion about the human rights situation in Azerbaijan and the country’s dictatorship.

Government party Member of Parliament for Basic Finns Mikko Polvinen has participated in a trip to Azerbaijan last week. The country has been ruled autocratically for decades Aliyev family.

According to Polvinen, the trip was invited by the state of Azerbaijan.

“They invited and paid the expenses,” Polvinen tells HS.

Polvinen is about to make the required gift statement from the MPs about the trip, once the expenses are clear.

For the trip In addition to Finnish influencers Polvinen, the former Minister of Defense participated Jan-Erik Enestam (r ), left-wing politician Antero Eerolaresearcher Markku Kangaspuro and a former Member of Parliament Jaakko Laakso (left).

The latter of them has been connected to Azerbaijan before. Laakso acted as the country’s lobbyist in Europe, and in 2019 he was banned for life from the Council of Europe for this reason.

He also participated in the trip on behalf of the friendship club between the countries Tarana Nazarova.

Basic Finns According to Polvinen, it was a familiarization trip.

“I dared to leave when I saw that there were representatives from several parties. I wanted to see with my own eyes what Azerbaijan is like.”

According to him, the most interesting part of the trip was a two-day visit to Nagorno-Karabakh.

There has been repeated warfare in the area, and according to the travel advice of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, trips to that area are still not recommended.

“We visited Nagorno-Karabakh in areas with the least risks. There are signs warning of minefields, and there were lanes on the roads outside of which you were not supposed to go,” says Polvinen.

“It felt the most important when we were told that explosives had been hidden in the children’s toys and that burial grounds had been mined.”

Nagorno-Karabakh is a disputed region over which Azerbaijan and neighboring Armenia have argued, and which has also declared independence at times. In the 2020 war, the Azeris annexed the country and, according to Armenians, ethnic cleansing was carried out in the region.

How did the conflicts related to the area come up on the way?

“Of course, the target country tells its own view on things,” says Polvinen.

“There are always two sides to a coin and on this trip I heard their stories.”

Azerbaijan has been accused over the years of human rights violations and narrowing of democracy. Many consider the country a dictatorship.

President Ilham Aliyev has inherited his position from his father and has been in power continuously for more than 20 years. His wife has been the vice president for the last few years Mehriban. The family also has other great power.

How did the allegations about the dictatorship come up during the visit?

“Of course, they don’t bring it up themselves, but the human rights challenges that exist in the country must be acknowledged. The opposition is not present very much in the country and there is a lot of work to make them a country of genuine Western democracy.”

Members of Parliament informal friendship trips are not uncommon. Such trips have often been made from Finland to Taiwan, which Finland has not officially recognized.

Trips often spark discussion. Nin took place, for example, in 2022, when the MPs represent basic Finns Petri Huru and Ville Tavio visited Qatar, whose human rights situation has been criticized a lot.

in Azerbaijan the Finns’ visit was widely noted in the local media.

“Whenever you visit anywhere, the destination country has an interest in influencing the visitors,” Polvinen estimates.

“I trust myself enough to keep clear in my mind why I might have been invited, what I want to present and what I might not want to present.”

In Azerbaijan, how do you talk about the country’s president, for example?

“Positively in the contexts where I was.”

On the ground a lot is being built, and HBL’s in the interview Jan-Erik Enestam, who was on the trip, estimates that Finnish companies would have the opportunity to benefit from this.

According to Polvinen, those who took part in the trip did not have a personal business dimension.

“It wasn’t”, confirms Polvinen.

“There was no business interest, but the Azerbaijanis would certainly like this. They brought up opportunities in, for example, demining. We accepted the message, but I did not go to discuss the matter with them further.”

According to Polvinen, the trip was worth making despite the contradictions.

“If you want to promote human rights, relationships must exist. I didn’t have that conversation there, but thinking about the future, it’s good to have a conversation connection.”