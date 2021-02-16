Lobbying Ministry of Justice investigates lobbying: Informal channels most relevant – “The non-public part in particular is often overshadowed”

The influence of trade unions is weaker than imagination.

Regular There are many lobbying bodies in Finland and they spend a lot of time and money on lobbying, according to a study by the Ministry of Justice on lobbying and its transparency.

Lobbying refers to the efforts of various interest groups to informally influence decision-makers and politicians.

According to the study, the most common target for lobbying is politicians, ie ministers, parliamentarians and their assistants and special assistants, with whom there is very regular contact.

Individuals, self-employed persons and business organizations are the most lobbying.

As many as 93 per cent of MPs and ministers reported that individuals or entrepreneurs were in contact on a weekly or a few monthly basis. More than half of the respondents report contacts with business organizations at the same pace.

According to the study, the results of the survey of both decision-makers and lobbyists “catch the eye” of the lack of contact between trade unions.

Only 10.3 per cent of lobbying targets reported regular trade union contacts.

“This differs from the general perception of Finnish corporatism, where the role of labor market organizations is considered central,” the survey states.

The study does not provide an explanation for why the position of trade unions has weakened. One potential explanation is the general decline in trade unions and the depoliticisation of activities, as well as the impact of the corona pandemic.

Research points to certain shortcomings in the openness and transparency of lobbying. Informal influence was considered by respondents to be the most important channel of influence.

“Lobbying through informal channels of influence, especially the non-public part, is often left in the dark. On the other hand, the results suggest that increasing the openness and transparency of lobbying may not only have the desired effects but also erode trust between actors, ”the study reflects.

The study was conducted as part of a study by the Ministry of Justice. The survey material collected during it consisted of a separate online survey of lobbyists and lobbying targets in October – November. 180 responses were received to the lobbyist survey, 128 people responded to the lobbyist survey.