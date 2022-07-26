“By raising the bottom edge, a certain team will be able to run their lowest car, taking advantage of the concept on which the car is based“. Words from Chris Horner, who before the French Grand Prix did not miss the opportunity to tease his colleague and rival Toto Wolff. And he did so on the pressures that – according to him – Mercedes is working on the FIA ​​to change the regulations in progress through the controversial technical directive TD039 which will come into force in Spa-Francorchamps.

“I think Horner just got bored of being up front. I don’t know what it refers to, because after all we are all part of the Circus, we work with the same interested parties. Do you accuse me of lobbying? Ah, he doesn’t? Does he stay in his office and don’t call anyone? It is clear that when you are in front you do not want to change anything, vice versa if you are behind you make something change. But there is an inherent problem with cars here. A problem that we have not seen in the last few races, because the tracks were very flat. But porpoising hasn’t gone away“, These are the words of the Mercedes team principal to journalists. “If I fear legal action against the FIA? I wonder why they are fighting so hard. I’ve read in the media that it’s not going to be a big change, so why do they have to threaten legal action? No team will ever go against the FIA ​​if the latter decides to change the regulations for safety reasons. I think that the team is just a pose“.