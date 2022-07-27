The month of August will be a month of concentrated effort for lobbyists in Brasília. The goal is to vote on the regulation of the profession, which is in the Chamber, and finish collecting signatures to assemble the parliamentary front of the category.

The script is from the president of the shelter (Brazilian Association of Institutional and Governmental Relations), Carolina Venuto. “As a good lobbyist, I work like it’s going to happen tomorrow. Our perspective is [a regulamentação] be voted on the 1st week of August“, he said in an interview with Power360.

Carolina Venuto is 36 years old. She is in her 2nd term as president of the entity that represents Brazilian lobbyists. She defends the regulation of the activity and seeks to change public opinion about lobbying.

In parallel with the regulation of the profession, Abrig will have a stand in the Chamber of Deputies to celebrate the entity’s 15th anniversary. It will be the moment when they intend to give traction to the collection of signatures to assemble the parliamentary front in defense of the profession.

“We will take the youth committee, each with their cell phone, to help the parliamentarian to make the digital registration. We made a QR code to make his life easier on a dashboard. The idea is for parliamentarians to aim at their cell phones and validate their participation“, said.

The front is the 1st one that collects 100% digital signatures. According to Carolina, it is a result of the technologies adopted in the pandemic.

“Almost 200 signatures are needed and the transformation from the physical to the virtual environment has been a difficulty. It’s a side effect of the pandemic. I think it will be easier in the future, but we are the 1st front with digital collection“, said.

What was it like lobbying during the pandemic?

It was a challenge, but one of the talents that any lobbyist must have is knowing how to adapt. Our schedule is very dynamic. So, we are quite flexible to new challenges and the pandemic has brought a new reality. We leave the face-to-face environment, which is super important for the persuasion process, and go digital. It’s more complex. You lose personality. We had to develop tools to bring security to this relationship, we started to use WhatsApp a lot, for example, which was previously a tool for personal use, and we trained ourselves to understand this new world and this new etiquette.

What tools were developed?

The tools already exist, we started to adapt them to our daily lives. From Google Meet and other interaction platforms, but we take care of the guard and maintenance of information and data privacy. We brought artificial intelligence into our daily lives.



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 25.Jul.2022

After the most acute moment of the pandemic, how is the lobbying activity? Did you go back to face-to-face or is it mixed?

It’s a mix, which has been more difficult than 100% digital. The House and Senate are already holding face-to-face meetings, but the voting system is still remote. So we have to mix the physical presence, but understanding the reality that the parliamentarian is often outside Brasília, so it’s not 100% personal. Keep WhatsApp active, call, email. There are times when we run out of a commission to enter a room in the middle of Congress on a call, the internet goes down, it has been more complex than when it was only digital.

But it ended up being possible to keep the sector operating, right?

Several companies started to look for us to ask for help on how to create RIG departments. This was noticeable during the pandemic. It’s sad, given the size of the crisis, but it brought opportunities. Our area is complex because it demands a very acute expertise, which is dealing with the power that is different in each place. A professional who has this knowledge made a difference in the pandemic, was in fact able to transform reality and avoid even worse impacts.

Which sectors most sought lobbying in the pandemic?

The healthcare industry for obvious reasons. But also pharmaceuticals and health cooperatives because of the impact of the pandemic. We received contact from technology companies, who saw the State from afar and sometimes as an enemy and in the pandemic it became clear that we need to develop technology, expand the tools and understand the practice of a healthy relationship with the State, not only as something positive, but as something necessary.

Abrig is leading a movement to change the public view of lobbying, which is often associated with corruption. How do you want to be seen by society?

It’s an ant job. We try to demystify this term, which still has a pejorative charge. We do this work with the press. It is quite noticeable when the media changes the way it treats the lobbyist, society perceives the sector in a different way. When we see news that the bag lobbyist, the ministry lobbyist did this and that, we have to explain that these people are not lobbyists. If they are eventually committing criminal acts, they are criminals. We have an almost pedagogical job of explaining. And we also bring transparency tools to make clear the training of these professionals.



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 25.Jul.2022

A recent example of the use of the term lobbyist was in the case of MEC pastors, which led to the removal of minister Milton Ribeiro. Pastors were called lobbyists, but if in fact they took bribes, they are corrupt.

If it turns out that they did influence peddling, that’s it. We called newsrooms to explain that this is not the case. It’s constant work. And we seek to activate our communication channels beyond the press on social networks. We started producing content. If you access our website, you have access to up-to-date information from researchers, professors. Our role is also to provide information when someone needs it.

You are fighting for the regulation of the profession. Last year, the Executive’s bill was sent to Congress. What foot are you on?

This is an agenda that we have been looking for since the creation of Abrig, in 2007. We have a great award, which is the Marco Maciel award, named after the former vice president who was the 1st legislator to present a proposal [para regulamentar a profissão]. We are articulating an urgent request for the project with Deputy Lafayette de Andrada (Republicans-MG). There are 2 paths in the Chamber of Deputies. One is the vote on this requirement in the Chamber’s plenary, which seems plausible to us since it is a priority agenda for the government. If we are unable to do so, there is the normal course of the project, which was conclusively dispatched to the Work Committee and to the CCJ. Our expectation is that if the vote does not take place in the plenary, we will be able to advance in the work committee, where the rapporteur is Deputy Augusto Coutinho (Republicans-PE) and presented a substitute project. There we have a concentrated effort in the 1st week of August.

Should it be voted on this year or could the elections be delayed?

As a good lobbyist, I work like it’s going to happen tomorrow. Our prospect is to be voted on in the 1st week of August.

You are also setting up a parliamentary front. When should it be ready?

We understood that it is not just up to us to regulate the profession, we have to create a favorable universe for this matter. The front is another one of these initiatives to bring together not only congressmen and authorities who understand the relevance of the activity, but also other entities. Abrig cannot fight for this alone, so we called on other civil society actors to be part of this project.



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 25.Jul.2022

The month of August will be important for the lobby.

Yup. The idea is to offer this gift to Abrig’s 15th anniversary month and bring this result not only to our entity, but to society as a whole.

Abrig’s main objective is to regulate the profession. What others?

Regulation has been the main objective since its creation, but we realized that it was no use growing only in quantity, we need quality. We have developed a training board. Another important step was that in 2020 we launched the recommended practice of RIG activity in partnership with ABNT. It is a guide to the main and best practices of the activity. Abrig will not only wait and seek regulation, but also promote the sector’s self-regulation.

Part of the public opinion believes that lobbying is a service restricted to the very rich. In what other areas do you work as lobbyists?

All areas of society or the economy are subject to representation and defense of interests. In our Marco Maciel award, we have a category aimed at civil society organizations. We raise effective good practices for defending interests and one of them is aimed at NGOs. We want to strengthen and encourage the 3rd sector to defend interests. In our view, clear, transparent and isonomic regulation contributes to the democratization of the activity. If you have enforceable rules, not a never-ending hoard of bureaucracy, you extend the usage. If not, it makes it more expensive and leaves the activity to a very rich and small portion.

In addition to private groups, there is lobbying from the public sector, such as ministries, courts, municipalities. How does this lobby work?

Basically, it’s the same thing. Everyone is there defending legitimate interests with those who will make the decision. But if you are a public agent, you have a series of rules that the public administration itself imposes. You have the top management code, the LAI (Access to Information Act).

This year we will have very polarized elections. How is the environment?

It’s challenging, but we always try to strengthen the importance of having a vision that is separate from passion. Sometimes it’s difficult, people who live politics end up having a position or an idea, but a good lobbyist takes that passion out of his chest because we’re going to defend interests independently of the president and the parliamentarian. The more technical, professional, qualified, the easier you can keep your passion and defend in a legitimate and technical way.

One of Abrig’s requests is to increase the accreditation of lobbyists in both legislative houses. Did you make progress on the topic?

It’s a very old fight and the pandemic unfortunately put a shovel in this discussion. For obvious reasons, the Houses were restricted. It wasn’t the time. With the resumption of activities, we intend to resume this discussion because it is important for everyone involved. It’s a matter of transparency. It’s only fair that every lobbyist has a credential. And at that time he will say who he is, who he represents, which company. So it would be good for both ends and we would be able to access the Houses of Congress with more peace of mind.

Some lobbyists are against the regulation of the profession. Because?

At Abrig, we approved the position in favor of regulation at a general meeting. This is no longer a discussion within our institution. We are all in favor of regulation. How it will be, what size, we discuss a lot. In my view, those who still speak out against it are outdated and are doomed not to adapt to the new reality.