The mask affair in the Bundestag is expanding. Even more politicians are said to be involved in the business with the protective masks.

Mannheim / Berlin – The trade in protective masks has been a billion-dollar business since the corona pandemic. In the affair of allegedly paid mask lobbyists from the Bundestag, even more politicians are said to be involved. Accusations are made against the CDU MP Nikolas Löbel. According to the news magazine of the Mirror, Löbel is said to have demanded and received a commission for arranging masks. He admitted that he had made a mistake.

“As a member of the Bundestag, I would also have in my business activities, especially in the particular pandemic situation

have to act more sensitively, ”he announced on Friday upon request. Compared to the mirror Löbel admitted that he lacked the necessary sensitivity at the time. In retrospect, he realizes that the commissions paid were not correct.

Mask affair in the Bundestag: commissions of around 250,000 euros

Löbel had brokered purchase contracts for masks with his Mannheim company, between two private companies and a Baden-Württemberg supplier. The CDU MP’s company received a commission of around 250,000 euros for the deal. It is said to have been a “market-based” remuneration, according to Löbel. He only acted at the discretion of his company and not in his position as a member of parliament. To mirror-Information, however, Löbel also sent mask offers with his e-mail address of the Bundestag and the corresponding contact details.

Mask commission – Löbel is not an isolated case

Almost two dozen other MPs are also said to have participated in mask shops, reports the mirror. Among other things, politicians have campaigned for companies to receive their money for mask deliveries from the federal government or for suppliers to be recruited by them. Löbel is the only one who has admitted to having received a commission. Everyone else has denied such allegations.

Nevertheless, Löbel does not remain an isolated case. It was only last week that the Bundestag lifted Georg Nüßlein’s immunity. He is not only a CSU politician, but also a deputy parliamentary group leader. He is suspected of corruption and is said to have been involved in various mask deals in federal and state ministries. The public prosecutor’s office in Munich accuses the 51-year-old of having received 660,000 euros in commission. Nüßlein threw in the towel on Friday evening.

There were also further allegations against a member of the Union this week: In the case of Axel Fischer (CDU), however, it was about alleged cash flows from Azerbaijan. The lobby topic remains virulent. Although the GroKo parliamentary groups only recently agreed on a new lobby register – after a long struggle, as Merkur.de learned from the negotiators. (Dana Popp)