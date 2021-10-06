Former ministers and state secretaries who subsequently work as lobbyists can hardly stand in the way. In 2017 it was decided to impose a lobbying ban on them, but that never happened. A circular banning civil servants from having business contact with their former minister for two years, precisely to prevent unauthorized lobbying, was accidentally killed in the official bureaucracy of the Ministry of the Interior last year.

That appears from a reconstruction by de Volkskrant on the basis of documents obtained after an appeal to the Government Information (Public Access) Act (Wob). The issue is relevant because one minister after another has left the Rutte III cabinet in recent months. Last month there was commotion in the House of Representatives about the departure of Minister Cora van Nieuwenhuizen (Infrastructure and Water Management, VVD), who became a lobbyist at Energie-Nederland, a lobby club that represents the interests of Eneco, Shell, Gazprom and BP, among others. She herself saw no problem with that, because as a minister she had never had the subject of energy in her portfolio.

Urgent advice

The handbook for outgoing ministers, which every minister receives when he takes office at the ministry, states that they are not allowed to contact their old department as lobbyists. But that ban is not enforceable, it’s just urgent advice. In 2017, an attempt was made to close this gap in a roundabout way. An official circular forbade civil servants to maintain contact with their former ministers. Only this circular was withdrawn last year, without responsible minister Kajsa Ollongren (Internal Affairs, D66) noticing.

“Filled between two stools,” noted one of its officials internally last September, according to the Wob documents. “An accident that has not recovered,” it is called elsewhere in the official correspondence. Or: ‘due to an error it went wrong against internal advice in (..) Uncertainty between colleagues about the status of the lobby ban’.

It is not clear from the Wob documents why the circular finally disappeared. “Because it is no longer a suitable form to inform officials about current policies, such as the lobbying ban,” Ollongren wrote in a letter to the House of Representatives this week.

Code of Conduct

In their dealings with former ministers, civil servants have to make do with the Central Government Integrity Code of Conduct, Ollongren writes in the letter. It is still being examined whether government officials can be informed about the lobbying ban in some other way.

The cabinet is also working on “further rules for post-employment restrictions for ministers,” Ollongren writes. In her letter she announces new ‘integrity policy for former government officials’. All in all, there are currently no hard rules that prohibit former ministers from contacting their former department as lobbyists.

Still, Ollongren maintains that the 2017 lobbying ban is in effect. Prime Minister Rutte also expresses this position. After Van Nieuwenhuizen left for Energie-Nederland, he wrote: “Ministries will explicitly not accept the minister as a lobbyist after resigning for a period of two years.” Officially, there are doubts as to whether the Code of Conduct is sufficient for this, according to the Wob documents: ‘the lobbying ban does not belong in the Code of Conduct’.