Lobato reappears in a neighborhood act and opens to fight again for the leadership of the PSOE of Madrid: “In politics we do not rule out anything”

Juan Lobato, former secretary general of the PSOE in Madrid, has reappeared this Wednesday in a colloquium with residents of the Madrid neighborhood of Linear City. A meeting in which he has not ruled out to fight to be the candidate of the party again in 2027 in the next regional elections. “I introduced myself to the last ones, it would not be strange to appear to the following but there are a long time left, there are several years left. In politics we do not rule out anything, ”he explained in an appearance in which he has also revealed that he brought his messages about Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s couple to the notary to avoid being charged by the Supreme Court.

Lobato left the PSOE address in the capital last November after transcending that a few weeks before he had gone to a notary of the city to record some messages: those who crossed with Pilar Sánchez Acera, then advise in Moncloa and today secretary of Organization of the Party in Madrid, on the morning of March 14 last year. Messages in which she sent the mail of Ayuso’s couple with the aim that Lobato could wield it that morning at the Madrid Assembly before the regional president.

In a colloquium held on Wednesday at the Zigia Civic Center of Linear City, moderated by the journalist Jaime Rull, Lobato has not ruled out fighting to be the PSOE candidate again in the autonomous 2027, after his abrupt departure from the regional party direction. “I introduced myself to the last ones, it would not be strange to introduce me to the following,” he said among applause of several dozens of attendees. “There are a long time left for several years, in politics we don’t rule out anything.”

Asked again for this matter later, the senator has insisted that “it is impossible to know” and that the “vital” is that in Madrid there is “a change of government.” “I’m going to do everything in my hand to help current political leadership and have the best candidacy, I have it clear, but I don’t think about myself in the first person,” he added. “I really don’t know, you can’t do that calculation with two years seen, it’s impossible, I know I’m going to help from today until that time comes.”

On Óscar López, current leader of the Madrid socialists, has pointed out that “he is an intelligent guy” and that he has “a lot of capacity, is a strategist, from there it is a bit to be able to understand the Madrid reality, which is complex and diverse.”

Lobato, who has been acclaimed by the neighbors and militants of the PSOE who have come to the colloquium, testified before the judge who investigates the Attorney General for the filtration of the mail in which Alberto González Amador’s lawyer confessed his fiscal fraud of 350,000 euros. An issue that precipitated his departure from the Directorate of the PSOE of Madrid and for which he will testify next week Pilar Sánchez Acera, that that morning sent him the mail with the slogan that “the press has it.”

Today Lobato has assured that more than half a year later he decided to go to a notary and consign those messages on the advice of a lawyer and to avoid criminal imputation. “I did it by literate, legal indication of my lawyer. It is not a decision of mine, ”he explained on Wednesday. “Surely,” he said when the moderator has asked if that moving has avoided the imputation. “If I do not accredit that, I incur a crime as the lawyer told me,” said a crime of revelation of secrets that would have resulted in, added, his disqualification as a Treasury technician.

“I asked for that legal criterion and I am told that those are the consequences. Imaigna that I would have listened and without asking or arguing would have given him to print and would have been the first person in Spain to say, I look at me who has the test, ”he defended. “Fortunately I realized quickly, I answer and I say that we cannot have it. If I had not been fresh and lucid we would have had a problem. ”

Pilar Sánchez Acera, then an advisor to Óscar López in Moncloa and today his right hand in the Madrid PSOE, has not finally been charged but will appear in a week in the supreme as a witness together with Francesc Vallès, then Secretary of State for Communication.

Lobato has even affirmed that he “felt bad” to see published in Eldiario.es the details of the tax investigation to Alberto González Amador. “The journalistic work is magnificent, but ethically …”, he defended and then explain that “the fiscal information of an individual does not have to be publicly known, that is not political. I understand that there is eager with Ayuso because it is a provocative, as soon as you see a hole you have to go for it, but not bad. Attack through your family? I do not see it, if it is something that has nothing to do with your management, I don’t see it. ”

In a statement issued in November, shortly after transcending that he had gone to a notary, Lobato said that with that movement he proved that “neither the Madrid nor Moncloa socialists had received any information from the Prosecutor’s Office.” Also that “what exist are political tricks to try to prevent the central matter being that they are that this Friday declares Ayuso’s boyfriend as accused.”