Loans | The maximum amounts of ASP loans will increase in April – the ceiling will rise up to 25,000 euros

In Espoo, Vantaa and Kaunai, it is possible to get a loan of 185,000 euros in the future, i.e. 25,000 euros more than before.

First home the maximum amounts of ASP subsidized loans intended for buyers will be increased from the beginning of April.

The maximum amount increases the most in Espoo, Vantaa and Kauniainen, where currently more than a third of first-time home buyers with an ASP loan take out the maximum loan amount. In the future, municipalities will be able to get a loan of 185,000 euros, i.e. 25,000 euros more than before.

The smallest increase is in Espoo and Vantaa's neighbor Helsinki, where the increase is 15,000 euros. On the other hand, you can still get the most ASP loans in Helsinki. As of April, the ASP loan ceiling in Helsinki is 230,000 euros.

In the rest of Finland, the maximum amount increases by 20,000 euros. In Tampere and Turku, the ceiling rises to 160,000 euros and in the rest of Finland to 140,000 euros.

The buyer the loan amount received will continue to be determined by the apartment to be purchased and the borrower's ability to pay.

The housing savings bonus system is intended to encourage saving and facilitate the purchase of a first home. Petteri Orpon The (kok) government outlined an increase in ASP maximum amounts in the budget rush as part of measures to speed up housing construction in September.

The purpose is that the possibility of getting a bigger loan than before will encourage some of the first-time home buyers to acquire an apartment that meets their needs with the help of an ASP interest subsidy loan.