Loans The interest rate cap on instant loans and the ban on direct marketing must be made permanent, says the Consumers’ Association

Tighter regulation of unsecured consumer credit is coming to an end in September. According to the Consumers’ Association, a permanent solution would improve consumer protection.

Quick tips and the regulation of other unsecured consumer loans should be tightened permanently, the Consumers’ Union demands.

Its statement proposes that the interest rate cap for quick levers be reduced to 10% on a permanent basis. A permanent solution would be an effective way of reducing consumer debt problems, says the Board of the Consumer Association in a statement.

Unsecured consumer credit regulation was temporarily tightened from the summer of 2020 due to the interest rate pandemic. In addition to the 10% interest rate cap, direct credit marketing was also temporarily banned.

With this batch, the temporary ban is coming to an end at the end of September.

Consumer Union According to him, the high borrowing costs of quick levers in particular cause problems for consumers. According to a report by the Ministry of Justice, it is the highest-interest loans that end up in legal collection.

Therefore, according to the association, the regulation applied during the Korona period should be continued. The justification for making the temporary solution permanent is that credit agreements concluded by consumers at different times and withdrawals made at different times are subject to different rules. Therefore, their costs are difficult to estimate.

“Permanent tightening of consumer credit regulation should be prepared as a matter of urgency so that consumers are not disadvantaged,” said the Secretary-General. Juha Beurling-Pomoell.

According to him, in addition to direct marketing, there is a need to address the general marketing of instant whips, where regulation should be improved, especially with regard to the disclosure of the total cost of credit.

Tightening the regulation of unsecured consumer credit is included Sanna Marinin (sd) government program. Previously, the interest rate cap on quick levers was 20 percent, but the interest rate pandemic increased the need to protect consumers.

The background is the observation that debt problems have become more common: already 400,000 Finns have a default note.