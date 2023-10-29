Loans | The interest rate cap can contain a surprise – “It should be clear to consumers what they are committing to”

Insurance and financial advice Fine has received dozens of contacts from consumers who have taken an interest rate cap on their loans. There have been no similar contacts in the past.

A mortgage the increase in the monthly installment has come as a surprise to many who have taken the interest rate cap on their loan.

Insurance and financial advice Fine has received dozens of contacts from consumers who have encountered ambiguities regarding the interest rate protections traded by banks for loans.

Contacts from consumers who faced ambiguities started to increase last year, when interest rates also started to rise, says Fine’s head of banking affairs Tuomas Hiden.

“Quantitatively, there aren’t many of them, but there haven’t been any contacts like this before.”

The most there have been contacts regarding the operation of interest protection and especially how it affects the monthly installment of the loan. It has come as a surprise to many people who contacted us that the monthly installment of the loan has increased even after the interest rate cap came into effect.

“When the ceiling has been reached at the time of the previous interest rate review, the customer is understandably under the impression that the monthly installment could not increase on the next interest rate review day, but this is not the case,” says Hidén.

If a variable annuity has been selected as the loan repayment method, a specific repayment period is agreed for the loan. At the time of the interest rate adjustment, the size of the monthly installment is defined in such a way that the loan will be repaid within the agreed time.

“The interest paid by the customer will not increase, but the monthly installment may increase when the portion of the loan repayment increases,” says Hidén.

“It comes as a surprise to many, but in a situation where a sudden increase in the monthly installment is not a problem in terms of one’s financial management or ability to pay, the situation is not bad. After all, the increase in the monthly installment is purely a reduction.”

Interest rates have risen rapidly in the last couple of years. At the beginning of 2022, for example, the most common reference interest rate for mortgages, the 12-month Euribor, was minus half a percentage point. On Friday, the interest rate was 4.1 percent, or about 4.6 percentage points higher.

For example Financial life and Evening newspaper have reported that OP sold rate cap products to their customers with misleading marketing.

In OP’s offers, the maximum amount is mentioned, which the monthly installment could not exceed while the interest cap is in effect. In reality, however, the monthly installment can be higher than the amount. According to OP, thousands of incorrect offers have been sent between 2020 and July 2022, Talouselämä says.

“There is no other information about the banks having undeniably given incorrect information about interest rate hedges other than this OP’s situation that came to light,” says Hidén.

According to Hidén, those who have contacted Fine include customers of both OP and other banks.

Monthly installments in addition to cases related to the size, Fine has received some contacts from customers who were under the impression that the loan they took out included interest protection. However, it has become apparent later that there is no protection.

A few disputes related to interest rate hedges are currently pending at the Banking Board, and according to Hidén, some of Fine’s pending cases may still end up before the board.

“ “The payment program can usually be negotiated.”

The last time the board issued a resolution recommendation in the interest hedging case was in May. It was a case where the customer’s loan did not have an interest rate attached, even though this had been the concept during the loan negotiations. The board recommended the bank to attach the interest rate to the mortgage retroactively.

In general, Hidén does not see that there are any extensive problems with interest rate hedges.

“The majority of customers are lucky to have taken out interest rate protection when interest rates were not high. If you can’t manage with the monthly installments, you can usually negotiate with the banks about the payment program,” he says.

Also The Consumer and Competition Authority (KKV) has received individual contacts from consumers regarding interest rate protection products sold by banks.

KKV’s group manager Anna-Emilia Sirénin according to which the contacts are not related to one specific operator but concern several different banks.

The contacts received by KKV have also concerned ambiguities regarding whether interest protection has been agreed upon at all and how the protection affects the monthly installment of the loan. In some cases, for example, it has emerged that protection has been mistakenly left out of the contract.

Some consumers have had ambiguities as to whether interest rate protection has been agreed upon at all. For example, those who contacted may have been under the impression that the loan they took out included interest protection, but it has not.

KKV does not have any pending supervisory matters related to interest rate hedges. However, KKV has paid attention to the phenomenon.

“Problems related to interest rate hedges have emerged in a different way than before. It will certainly be connected to the rise in interest rates, when the problems are actualized, for example, in connection with the interest rate increase,” says Sirén.

“It is clear that consumers should not be given incorrect or misleading information in marketing or when negotiating the content of the contract. These are complex financial products, and it should be clear to the consumer what he is committing to.”

If the consumer encounters problems or ambiguities, Sirén advises to complain to his own bank first. You can try to negotiate with the bank.

If the negotiation does not bring results, you can turn to KKV’s consumer advice or Fine. Ultimately, the dispute can be taken to Fine’s banking board or the consumer dispute board, which can issue a resolution recommendation.