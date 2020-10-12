Loans The express delivery company and the collection company will reimburse unreasonable costs to customers for approximately EUR 336,000

More than 150 borrowers registered in advance for the class action, who are now fully reimbursed for their credit costs. The companies avoided the class action lawsuit after accepting the payment of the credits.

Last autumn consumer ombudsman said he was considering an extraordinary class action against Euro24 and Gothia.

However, no lawsuit will be filed, as companies have now announced that they will pay the compensation requested by the consumer ombudsman.

“In the class action lawsuit, we also sought a preliminary ruling in principle that would have an impact on the entire fast-track credit industry, but now consumers are being compensated immediately and to the same extent as the class action lawsuit would have required,” the consumer ombudsman Katri Väänänen says in a press release.

In the Consumer Ombudsman’s view, the cost of credit was unreasonable. In addition, the credit agreements had been entered into illegally, so the credit costs are nullified.

Class action more than 150 borrowers registered in advance. The companies disputed the grounds for the consumer ombudsman’s claims, but still said they would reimburse the credit costs in full to all of them.

According to the companies, consumers will receive a total of EUR 336,000 in refunds. In addition, credit costs will not be charged. Customers only repay the amount they borrowed.

The Consumer Ombudsman instructs that non-litigants may complain about unreasonable costs to Euro24 or Gothia. If that doesn’t help, the matter can be taken to the Consumer Disputes Board if the credit is not recovered in court.

Euro24 and Gothia, according to the consumer ombudsman, announced compensation when a subpoena was pending in the district court.

“Even in this case, the companies eventually ended up preferring to pay the amounts claimed directly rather than being dragged to litigation, which is likely to take a very long time, is expensive and obviously does no good to the company’s reputation,” says Väänänen.

Last In the autumn, the Consumer Ombudsman also considered filing a class action against JW Group’s Suomilimiitti loan. Negotiations with the company are still ongoing.

A total of more than 1,500 consumers registered for class actions, most of whom had taken out a loan from JW Group.