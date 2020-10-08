Loans Payment difficulties continue to become more common, with one in ten men having a default note

The number of people who have received a default note has increased by more than 5,000 since the beginning of the year.

Finns Payment difficulties have become more common this year, says Suomen Asiakastieto, which maintains a register. Almost 392,000 Finns have a default note.

The number of people who have received a default note has increased by more than 5,000 since the beginning of the year. Throughout last year, the number increased by 4,800 people.

Payment difficulties have continued to become more common, especially among men. Ten percent of men have defaults. Even in women, the difficulties have increased, but more slowly.

Under However, the number of 30-year-olds with defaults has continued to decline. The same development was reflected in the statistics last year.

“So there is hope,” says Finland’s customer information business director Jouni Muhonen in the bulletin.

The same person can have several default entries, so their total number is higher.

However, the number of new default entries has decreased from last year. In January – September, more than 35,000 fewer were issued than at the same time last year.

About customer information it is estimated that the increase in the number of people with defaults is partly due to the 10% interest rate cap on consumer credit that came into force in July.

Muhonen states in the press release that breaking the uncontrolled credit cycle is a good thing.

“However, the low interest rate ceiling has also reduced the long-term consumer’s ability to obtain so-called bridge financing, for example during the lay-off period.”

The government’s goal in setting the interest rate cap was not to exploit those in financial difficulties due to the epidemic by offering too expensive credit.