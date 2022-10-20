Loans | Nordea lowers the margin for energy renovation loans

The discount on the margin is twenty percent on average.

Banking group Nordea says that it will lower the margin of the renovation loan used for energy renovations from Friday.

The discount on the renovation loan margin used for energy renovations is customer-specific, on average twenty percent, Nordea says. Discounts apply to new loans.

“We want to help Finns with concrete action this winter, and we decided to further reduce the price of energy renovation loans, which has both a money-saving and a carbon footprint-reducing effect,” says Nordea’s head of personal customers Jani Eloranta in the bulletin.

According to Nordea, the bank has held a record number of discussions about energy renovations of apartments during the past autumn. The tightened economic situation and increased inflation have increased Finns’ interest in saving electricity consumption.

With energy renovation refers to renovations that affect the energy efficiency of housing, i.e. how much energy housing consumes.

According to a survey conducted by Nordea earlier in the fall, almost half of Finns regulate their home’s energy consumption, and future homes are expected to curb climate change.

According to Eloranta, a lot of energy renovations are now going through in the housing financing negotiations for single-family houses, where, for example, direct electric or oil heating is changed to geothermal heat, an exhaust air heat pump or an air-to-water heat pump.

Other typical energy renovations include solar panels, improving the energy efficiency of windows and doors, and improving thermal insulation.