Loans | Margins on mortgages are now low – “Banks have no chance to increase them,” says the economist

Margins on mortgages have remained flat despite changes in the economy.

The new ones mortgage margins are currently back to where they have been on average since 2019. At the end of October, the calculated margin for new mortgages was 0.73 percent on average, according to the Bank of Finland’s statistics.

Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, the economic changes have not greatly affected the margins, except for the momentary drop last December.

At that time, the margins were the lowest in 15 years. The calculated margin for new mortgages was only 0.49 percent on average. Margins lower than this were seen in 2007–2008.

Economist by Roger Wessman according to that it was a momentary change related to the rapid rise in interest rates.

“When loan interest rates had been locked in with the interest rate ceiling before, the margins looked lower.”

The popularity of interest rate hedges waned at the end of last year when their prices rose.

It, why the margins have not fluctuated more, according to experts, is the sum of many things.

The loan margin is the interest rate determined by the bank, which is added to the base interest rate of the customer’s loan. The margin tells at what price the bank lends money to the customer. The mortgage margin is always customer-specific. Factors affecting the margin to be granted include the customer’s income and expenses, the collateral used, and the object to be purchased and its location.

“At the moment, those who have their own finances are taking loans. They dare to trust their own ability to pay and manage finances,” says OP Bank’s head of personal customer financing Fairy tale Nurmi.

He says the same as the director responsible for financing Danske Bank’s personal customer business Sari Takala.

“When the housing market started to fade, many decided that it was not the right time to buy a home. In such an economic situation, the housing market is occupied by consumers whose own financial situation is exceptionally strong.”

Otherwise saying, now the loans are taken by the well-to-do, who do not pose a great risk to the banks. This may be part of the reason why margins have remained low. For example, in August 2013 the margin on new loans was over 1.6 percent on average, and in April 2022 it was almost 0.9 percent.

According to Nurmi, the margins for new loans in OP are currently typically 0.5–1 percent.

CEO of Nordea mortgage credit bank Jussi Pajalan according to the fact that the Finnish mortgage market has operated according to the same game rules for a long time, it helps when there are major changes in the economy.

“The interest rate reflects the risk. The higher the perceived risk in a certain market, the higher the return on the loan is desired.”

Finns are conscientious mortgage payers, and the banks know this.

Wessman thinks that the biggest reason for the low margins at the moment is the weak demand for housing loans.

“Due to the competitive situation, banks do not have the opportunity to raise margins.”

OP’s Satu Nurmi says that people have more time to compete with banks because the apartments don’t sell as quickly.

Nordea’s Jussi Pajala also reminds that the Finnish mortgage market has been tightly priced compared to other European countries for years.

“Our marginal level is at the lower end of Europe.”

Banks do not want or cannot guess about future margins, because the guidelines of the financial industry forbid commenting on future margins.

Economist Roger Wessman thinks that as long as unemployment remains under control and people don’t have major payment difficulties, there won’t be any big changes in margins.

“The solvency situation of Finnish banks is good, and they are not currently under pressure to increase margins.”

Bridge at the moment, loan applications have been made by buyers of first-time homes. They are preparing for next year, when the tax exemption for first-time home buyers will be removed.

“The number of applications immediately increased by 40 percent when the news broke,” says Nordea’s Jussi Pajala.

OP’s Satu Nurmi says that they granted 10 percent more new loans in November of this year than in November of last year.

“Most of these are first-time home buyers.”

Pajala reminds that it is pointless to put too much hope in first-time home buyers, as their number is about 20 percent of all home buyers.

“Even if their share increased by 40 percent, it would increase the entire mortgage volume by only 8 to 10 percent.”