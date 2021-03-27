Loans In Portugal, banks have to pay money to mortgage debtors due to negative interest rates

In Portugal, there were more than 30,000 negative mortgage agreements in the second year. The number has probably even doubled so far.

In the fixed income market has shown signs of life in the early part of the year, especially in the United States, where the 10-year government bond rate has started to rise from the pit caused by the corona crisis.

Mortgage borrowers are particularly interested in interest rate fluctuations. In Europe, mortgages are pegged to Euribors, which are currently in the red. Fast no increase in interest rates has been imposed.

Taking out a mortgage has been historically cheap for years. In some countries, the bank-debtor relationship has even turned upside down: the bank pays the lender money back because the total interest rate on the loan is in the red.

This is the case, for example, in Portugal.

Portuguese according to the consumer rights group Deco, there were more than 30,000 negative mortgage contracts in Portugal in the second year. According to the group, the figure is likely to have even doubled so far.

The special situation in Portugal is described by The Wall Street Journalinterviewed by Paula Cristina Santos gets back a few tens of euros a month from his bank. In addition to the interest, the repayment of the mortgage includes the repayment of the loan itself, so in practice it is a discount.

Santos took out a loan from its local BPI bank in 2008, when the three-month Euribor rate was close to five percent. Since then, the European Central Bank has cut interest rates to revive the economy. Euribors have been in the red for years.

The Santos loan will have a fixed margin of 0.29% over the three-month Euribor. Now the three-month Euribor is -0.535, which means that the total interest rate is in the red. BPI has already paid its customers a total of EUR 1 million due to negative interest.

“When I took out the mortgage, I couldn’t even imagine a situation like that – nor did I know how to bank,” Santos tells WSJ.

Attitudes towards interest rates vary from country to country in Europe. In Portugal, banks have been ordered to comply with real interest rates. In Denmark, the situation is similar, but most customers do not receive money from the bank due to management fees.

In Finland banks have mortgage agreements with a so-called zero interest rate floor, according to which the reference rate for a mortgage is always at least zero. Banks began to apply the practice at different rates. In Nordea, the floor was introduced as early as 2012, in the OP Bank Group only from the beginning of 2017.

The reference rate also determines how often the interest rate on the loan is revised. If the reference rate is 12-month Euribor, the rate is revised annually. If it is three-month Euribor, the interest rate changes every three months.

According to the latest information from the Bank of Finland, the 12-month Euribor is -0.493, the six-month Euribor is -0.516 and the three-month Euribor is -0.535. In Finland, the most common reference rate for mortgages is the 12-month Euribor.