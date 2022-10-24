Loans | Housing association loans are a bomb that may explode soon

For many, the increase in interest rates on housing association loans will not be realized until next spring. “In the spring, heated discussions take place between property managers and building societies,” says OP’s Heikki Peltola.

Interest rates the increase has caused many mortgage borrowers to re-examine their expenses, as the revision of interest rates has increased monthly expenses.

At the same time, the rise in interest rates also affects the loans of housing associations.

In addition to interest rates, housing costs are increased by inflation, especially due to rising energy prices. Households should now be prepared for an increase in both maintenance and capital costs, says Kiinteistöliito’s financial and tax expert Juho Järvinen.

“General inflation increases maintenance costs, i.e. energy and maintenance costs, while rising interest rates increase capital costs,” says Järvinen.

Housing association loans the rise in interest rates has not yet worried consumers, as the loans of many housing associations were revised last spring at the time of zero interest rates in accordance with the 12-month Euribor, says OP’s director responsible for SME and community banking Heikki Peltola.

In many housing associations, the time to check loan interest rates is in the spring, because the general meetings are held in the spring, and then the loans and their withdrawals are usually also agreed upon.

The increase in interest rates on housing association loans will therefore not materialize for many until next spring at the general meetings.

“I know that in the spring there will be heated discussions between property managers and building societies”, predicts Peltola.

The rise in interest rates affects new developments in particular. In them, the price of the apartment can consist of up to 70 percent of the corporate loan. The company loan may have been granted a couple of, even five years of grace period after the completion of the apartment.

Repayments are only now starting to be collected from corporate loans for new projects completed about 3–5 years ago. When the repayments coincide with the rise in interest rates, the housing costs of these households will rise significantly.

HS published an extensive article in 2019 about the risks associated with large housing association loans.

Read more: There is a new bomb in housing associations: Residents may have to pay their neighbors’ loans

At that time, both the Bank of Finland and the Financial Supervisory Authority expressed their concern about the rapid growth of housing association loans and the indebtedness of Finns. We talked about the so-called hidden debt.

In Peltola’s opinion, the debt was never hidden, but during the zero-interest period, little attention was paid to the issue. However, it was already noticed then that the long repayment periods of housing association loans can become a kind of trap for consumers.

“Even the banks recognized the situation that unfavorable situations may arise for consumers if the repayments start and the increase in interest rates materializes at the same time. Now that moment is at hand”, says OP’s Peltola.

In 2019, the story stated that “the next recession – whenever it comes – will serve as a test for the risks of large housing association loans. The worst problems would be caused by a recession, where the increase in unemployment would test people’s ability to pay, and at the same time the values ​​and sales possibilities of the apartments would decrease”.

Now that recession is being talked about on one side or the other. However, there is nothing to worry about yet, says Peltola, because the employment situation looks good.

“As long as the employment situation continues to be good, it is mainly a question of compromising household consumption. If there is unemployment, the situation will become a crisis.”

Some housing associations may have protected their loans with an interest rate hedge or a fixed interest rate, in which case they are not affected by the rise in interest rates.

However, protecting housing association loans has not been very popular, Peltola says. Now the price of protection has also increased to such an extent that there is little interest in protecting housing association loans.

Both Peltola and Järvinen recommend that households prepare for rising costs next spring, if there is any possibility.

“It’s worth attending the company meetings, because that’s where you get information on what the housing association’s situation looks like,” says Kiinteistöliiton’s Järvinen.

The rise in interest rates on housing association loans does not necessarily affect all shareholders equally. Some have been able to take a corporate loan as part of their own personal mortgage, while others pay off the loan in installments.

In this case, even the rise in interest rates treats different shareholders differently.

