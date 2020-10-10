Loans Helsinki’s best mortgage margins now start at 0.3: “The competition for city buyers of their own homes is now fierce”

“The mortgage is an investment product for banks,” says Ari Pauna, CEO of Hypo.

Mortgage now available in the metropolitan area and other large cities cheaply. According to an unofficial survey conducted by HS, the most favorable loan margins in the Helsinki region are in the range of 0.3–0.4 per cent, but the variation is large.

Customers who took out a loan with a higher margin a few years ago may have now received a cheaper offer from the bank if they have asked. In the middle of the last decade loan margins rose generally one percent know and even more than that.

The total interest rate on the loan consists of a margin and a reference rate, which is currently exactly zero percent for new loans.

Margins have been clearly declining over the past year. It is also reflected in the Bank of Finland’s statistics, where the average interest rate on the housing loan stock is gradually declining.

Loan margins however, the variation is large. The margin is greatly affected, especially the quality of the home to be purchased, as it serves as the main collateral for the loan. The stone houses in the center of Helsinki are usually a guaranteed guarantee for the bank. In general, margins are always lower in large growing cities and their centers than in peripheral areas or declining localities.

The customer’s solvency, ie security of income and other indebtedness, also affects both the margin and the amount of the loan to be granted.

The general decline in margins is due to both lower reference rates and intense competition from banks.

“You can always trust the logic of a Finnish bank manager. The bank manager calculates the margin when there is no demand, and he calculates the margin even when there is demand. The background is that the mortgage is an injection product for banks, ”Hypo’s CEO Ari Pauna says.

Ari Pauna­

This means that banks will take in a mortgage customer with even a lower margin if it is in the prospect of becoming a good investment and consumer credit customer, from which the bank will accrue other income.

On the other hand the general decline in interest rates means that mortgage customers can be profitable for the bank with a slightly smaller margin. New mortgage agreements stipulate that the reference interest rate on the loan is at least zero, even though the Euribor interest rates used as reference interest rates are already about half a percent on the minus side.

However, the price of banks’ own financing is affected by the general fall in interest rates, ie they can finance mortgages cheaply.

“Well-located homes are worth their gold as collateral for the bank, as the banks finance the mortgages with mortgage-backed bonds, i.e. covered with bonds. The competition for urban home buyers is now fierce, ”says Pauna.

Nordea in particular seems to have become more active in the competition. Nordea’s own loan statistics also show some kind of line change. The bank has said it is aiming for growth again, when two or three years ago it focused on risk reduction and was more passive in loan competition.

Isot banks comment little on the market situation. Nordea does not comment at all, as the bank is going through a so-called quiet season before the earnings announcements.

OP’s Director of Housing Finance Kaisu Christien according to him, there has been no “radical change” in the market recently.

Kaisu Christie­

“We’ve found that people are bidding on their loans hard, but this has been the case for some time and the average interest rate on new loans has come down a bit, according to statistics,” Christie says.

However, according to Hypon Pauna, the average loan margin in Helsinki is still 0.6–0.8 per cent. “Customers’ credit risk profiles vary so much, ”he says.

The most special A feature of the mortgage market is currently brisk demand. There is hardly another moment in economic history when the economy is in a sharp recession and at the same time the housing trade and the demand for mortgages are growing strongly. According to statistics from recent real estate agents, home sales were ten per cent higher in September than a year earlier.

As a result of the corona epidemic, people have been exceptionally at home, which has raised the need to change homes.

“In September, there have been clearly more loan applications than last year. It reflects consumers’ confidence in their own finances and future, ”says OP’s Christie.

Finns the housing loan portfolio has already grown to more than one hundred billion euros. The figure also includes investment housing loans, which Hypo has estimated at about ten per cent.

Hypon In any case, according to Pauna, now is a good opportunity to bid on the mortgage interest rate. However, when competing, you should be careful. If the current mortgage is such that the negative reference rate is deducted from the margin, it is unlikely that the loan will be competitive, even if the margin is now lower.

The banks’ new mortgage agreements include a so-called zero interest rate floor, according to which the reference rate for a mortgage loan is always at least zero. Banks began to apply the practice at different rates. In Nordea, the floor was introduced as early as 2012, in the OP Bank Group only from the beginning of 2017.