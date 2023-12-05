Loans | Barometer: Companies are afraid to take out loans for investments, taking on debt does not inspire households either

At the end of the year, the credit demand of companies and households has been low.

Companies Credit demand has been sluggish during the rest of the year, and expectations for the coming months are weak, according to the recent Banking Barometer of the Financial Industry.

In particular, the demand for credit for investments seems to be decreasing a lot. The bank managers who responded to the survey estimate that loans are taken mainly for working capital and financial restructuring.

“The results of the barometric survey confirm the perception that the Finnish economy is in recession. Construction and other investment activities are decreasing, which is also reflected in the credit demand of companies. Difficult times are also indicated by the fact that the use of public forms of financing is increasing,” says a leading expert in the financial sector Mariia Somerla in the bulletin.

Also the willingness of households to take a loan has been less than at the same time last year. Households’ interest in interest funds and deposit accounts has remained high.

For the beginning of 2024, bank managers’ expectations of households’ willingness to take out a loan are still decreasing, but small signs of recovery can be seen according to the barometer. In particular, the purchase of one’s own apartment is expected to start becoming more interesting.

In the press release, Somerla estimates that the government’s decision to remove the tax exemption from the transfer tax for the first home from the beginning of next year has probably contributed to accelerating housing sales at the end of the year.

“Furthermore, as a result of the slowdown in inflation, the European Central Bank decided to keep its key interest rate unchanged. After the monetary policy decision, market interest rates have decreased. This will in part contribute to the pick-up of housing sales in the future,” he says.

In the bank barometer, the perceptions of bank managers are asked about, for example, the development of credit demand. The survey was conducted in November.