The inhabitants of 7 homes (thirteen people in total) had to leave their home following the presence of obvious cracks on a building in via Giusti in Loano. Mayor Luca Lettieri signed an eviction order as a precaution, having taken note of the note from the specialized technicians and firefighters.

The Municipality offered support to all people. In particular, a room in the Loano nursing home had been made available for an elderly couple. All the occupants found hospitality through relatives and friends. At the moment the reasons for the stability problems of this building are not so clear.