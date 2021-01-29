Surprising personnel decision at FC Bayern: Sarpreet Singh returns prematurely from his loan to second division 1. FC Nuremberg back! The 21-year-old was originally supposed to play for the club until the end of the season.
“Together with Bayern and Sarpreet, we have agreed that this step is the right one for everyone. We wish him all the best for his sporting and private future,” said FCN sports director Dieter Hecking.
The Bayern statement only says that the six-time New Zealand national player will return to Bayern. It remains to be seen whether he is planned for the amateurs in the 3rd division in the future or is in the professional squad with Hansi Flick.
The fact is that Singh played twelve times for FCN, but was only in the starting line-up in six games. The 21-year-old attacking player was unable to score a goal. All sides should therefore have expected significantly more from the loan. To make matters worse, the club is stuck in the basement of the second division again this year.
Whether the Singh return has anything to do with the ongoing rumors about Douglas Costa is purely speculative. The Juve loan has been associated with a winter change for a few weeks – especially in Italy. The Tuttosport wrote on Friday about the interest of Serie A leaders AC Milan. However, the paper is not known as a reputable source of transfer rumors.
Most likely, Costa will remain in Munich. Singh, on the other hand, is more likely to find himself in the third division squad.