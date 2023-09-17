Economist Kovalenko: rates on consumer loans in the Russian Federation will be at least 15.5-16%

After the Central Bank increases the key rate in Russia, rates on consumer loans will be at least 15.5 percent. Such indicators in an interview with Gazeta.Ru called Associate Professor of the Russian University of Economics named after G.V. Plekhanova Yulia Kovalenko.

According to the economist, for the first month banks can offer loans “at discounts” and also issue cashback. “The rate on mortgage loans can start from 15 percent, if you do not take into account government programs and proposals from developers,” the expert predicted.

Kovalenko also spoke about the deposit rate. She assumes that rates will start at 13 percent per annum. However, for long-term deposits the figures will be slightly lower – most likely they will be 11-12 percent.

On September 15, at its next meeting, the Bank of Russia raised the rate for the third time in a row by 100 basis points, to 13 percent. At the previous unscheduled meeting on August 15, the figure was immediately raised by 3.5 percentage points, to 12 percent. This is due to the sharp weakening of the ruble exchange rate and pro-inflationary risks.