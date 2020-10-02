The deal was closed a week ago initiated, now can Fortuna Dusseldorf but report the execution. On Friday evening, the second division announced that they had secured the services of Leonardo Koutris.
The 25-year-old left-back is on loan from Olympiacos Piraeus for two years, and Fortuna has also secured a purchase option. However, Koutris will not be ready to play immediately as he recently recovered from an injury.
“Moving to Germany is a big dream come true for me,” said the Greek about his transfer. “I am very happy to be able to show what I can at Fortuna and would like to help the team as much as possible in realizing their goals.”
According to sports director Uwe Klein, Koutris is “a technically adept left-back with a great urge to move forward, who has already gained experience in the Champions League, among other things. Leonardo will give us more variability on the left.”
Koutris played on loan in the Spanish league for RCD Mallorca in the previous second half of the season, but a cruciate ligament rupture slowed him down relatively early. For the people of Düsseldorf, a fit Koutris could represent a very qualitative reinforcement.
